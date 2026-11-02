Atco man arrested after cyclist, 71, was struck twice and left to die on route 73

Police say the suspect covered his Ford Fusion and replaced the windshield; detectives are still hunting for a second vehicle

VOORHEES, NJ – An Atco man is behind bars in the hit-and-run death of a 71-year-old bicyclist on North Route 73, and investigators say a second driver who hit the victim is still out there. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Police Chief April Herrington announced the arrest of 24-year-old Aaron K. Tart Jr. on Monday in connection with the October 24 crash.

Tart is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, according to the announcement.

Photo released of suspect vehicle.

A Roadway Discovery in the Early Morning

At about 1:17 a.m. on October 24, Voorhees police officers were sent to the 100 block of North Route 73 for a collision involving a bicyclist. Officers arrived to find the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway.

The victim was later identified as Maksudur Rahman, 71, of Berlin Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Vehicles, Both Gone

Investigators determined that two separate vehicles struck Rahman and fled. The first was a gray Ford Fusion with New Jersey plates. The second is believed to be a dark-colored midsize SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

Through the investigation, detectives concluded that Tart was behind the wheel of the Fusion when it hit the victim. Authorities say he later covered the car and had its windshield replaced.

Captured by a Federal Fugitive Task Force

Tart was charged on October 29. The following day, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Camden Division, took him into custody in Deptford. The Ford Fusion was recovered at the arrest location.

Tart was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he awaits a detention hearing in Superior Court. As with any criminal case, the charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Search for the Second Driver

The case isn’t closed. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the dark-colored midsize SUV that struck Rahman after the first collision to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Voorhees Township Police Department or the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

For more on the latest hit-and-run investigations and Camden County breaking news, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey crime coverage and Voorhees updates.