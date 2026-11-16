Police say the shots hit the property owner’s belongings. A regional SWAT team helped serve search warrants at the suspect’s home, where detectives found a firearm.

MEDFORD, N.J. — The pickup truck stopped on a rural road in Medford. Police say a man got out with a rifle and fired toward a house.

No one was hit, and neither was the home. But the gunfire “struck the property owner’s personal belongings,” the Medford Township Police Department said.

Officers were called to the home at about 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, for a report of a shooting.

Medford detectives identified the shooter as Shelby Desorte of Atco, police said. With help from the Lower Camden County Regional Special Response Team, detectives served court-authorized search warrants at Desorte’s home, where “a firearm was recovered,” according to the department.

Desorte was arrested and charged with several offenses, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief and reckless discharge of a firearm. Desorte was taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The charges are accusations, and Desorte has not been convicted of any crime.

What the charges mean

Unlawful weapons possession in New Jersey generally means having a gun without the permits the state requires. For rifles and shotguns, that’s a Firearms Purchaser Identification Card. Possessing a rifle or shotgun without one is typically a third-degree crime.

Advertisement

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose is a more serious charge. It applies when prosecutors say someone had a gun intending to use it against another person or their property, and it’s a second-degree crime when the weapon is a firearm.

Criminal mischief covers damage to someone else’s property. Reckless discharge covers firing a gun in a way that puts people at risk.

Atco is a section of Waterford Township in Camden County, about 10 miles southwest of Medford.

For more information, contact Capt. Jeffery Samalonis, the Medford Township Police Department’s public information officer, at 609-654-7511, ext. 108.