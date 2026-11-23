Net revenue at the casinos edged up to $944.7 million in the third quarter, but gross operating profit fell 11%. Profit for the first nine months of the year is down nearly 14%.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Atlantic City’s casinos brought in slightly more money this summer than they did a year ago, but they kept less of it.

Third-quarter 2026 net revenue reached $944.7 million, up 0.3% from the same quarter last year, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported Monday. Gross operating profit fell 11% to $209.4 million.

What the report says: Third-quarter net revenue rose 0.3% to $944.7 million.

Third-quarter gross operating profit fell 11% to $209.4 million.

Net revenue for the first nine months of 2026 reached $2.51 billion, up 0.2%, while gross operating profit dropped 13.6% to $479 million.

Hotel occupancy at casino hotels was 83.7% for the quarter, down 0.6 percentage points.

The numbers come from financial filings the casino licensees submitted to the division. Gross operating profit is a measure of how much money casinos make from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and other non-operating costs. A drop in profit while revenue holds steady means the casinos’ operating costs went up.

For the first nine months of the year, Atlantic City casinos reported $2.51 billion in net revenue, a 0.2% increase over the same period in 2025. Gross operating profit for those nine months was $479 million, down 13.6% from a year earlier.

The division said the figures for internet gaming and sports wagering need to be read with the footnotes in its Quarterly Financial Report. “Valid comparisons cannot be made without considering the information provided in the footnotes,” the division said.

Hotel Occupancy

Casino hotels were 83.7% full for the quarter ending Sept. 30. That was down 0.6 percentage points from the same quarter in 2025.

The occupancy rate for the first nine months of 2026 was 74%, up 0.7 percentage points from the same period last year.

The full quarterly financial reports are available from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

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Sources: New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement