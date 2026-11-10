Atlantic City Police Use Drone to End Armed Crisis at Farley Marina Without Injuries

Police say the man aboard a boat at the Golden Nugget marina had a loaded handgun and had threatened to hurt himself and others. He surrendered and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A tense Friday night at the Golden Nugget’s marina ended with no one hurt after Atlantic City Police Department officers used a drone to keep watch on an armed man aboard a boat, police said.

The incident happened Nov. 6 at Farley Marina, next to the Golden Nugget in the Atlantic City Marina District.

Girlfriend called police

Police were called after a woman reported that she was worried about her boyfriend’s safety, according to the department.

The woman told police the man was on a boat with a loaded handgun and “had threatened to harm himself and others,” according to the department.

Drone, negotiators and SWAT

Officers used a drone with live video to find the boat and keep watch on it. That gave officers at the marina real-time information as the situation unfolded, police said.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded as police worked to end the situation safely.

The drone was watching when the man stepped off the boat, police said. Officers relayed his movements to units positioned along the dock, who moved in before he could get far.

“The man surrendered without incident and was transported to a hospital for evaluation,” the department said.

Police did not identify the man or say whether he will be charged. They also did not say whether officers recovered the gun.

If you need help

Anyone in crisis, or worried about someone who is, can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day.