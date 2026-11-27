Toms River, NJ – The Thanksgiving nor’easter has moved on, but the Jersey Shore isn’t fully dry yet. More scattered showers fell Friday afternoon, and floodwater was still sitting in back-bay neighborhoods before a cool, sunny weekend settles in.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has a Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for areas near Barnegat Bay in Ocean County. Forecasters expect 1 to 2 feet of water above ground in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

No more flooding is expected on the ocean front. Forecasters said water would stay high for several more hours on the back bays, including Barnegat Bay.

“Several roads may be closed,” the weather service warned. Low-lying homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be flooded.

Current Weather Alerts A Coastal Flood Warning for areas near Barnegat Bay runs until 10 p.m. Friday.

Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, mainly before 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain returns late Sunday night.

The Weekend Forecast This afternoon: Scattered showers, mainly before 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. 30% chance of rain. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West winds around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light west winds turning south in the afternoon. Sunday night: Rain, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 46. Rain is all but certain, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch expected.

The calmer weather comes after a powerful Thanksgiving Day storm that slammed the coast with damaging winds, heavy rain and major tidal flooding. It brought down trees and power lines across the region, and nearly 50,000 JCP&L customers were still without power Friday afternoon.

The wind also ripped the signs off the landmark Midway Steaks stand on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and in Toms River, downed trees and wires closed several roads Friday.

Drivers should stay out of flooded roads in bayside neighborhoods until the water goes down. “The water may be deeper than you think it is,” the weather service warned.

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Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly