How family birth dates just landed a laundry worker a life-changing $108k win

A Baltimore laundry attendant used family birth dates to pick four Racetrax horses, turning an unusual string of dreams into a six-figure Maryland Lottery win.

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman who dreamed about family members for several nights decided to turn their birth dates into lottery numbers, a decision that delivered a stunning $108,470 Racetrax prize. The longtime Maryland Lottery player placed a $20 wager at a 7-Eleven in Elkridge, then learned the next day that her numbers had produced a six-figure win.

The woman purchased her winning Racetrax ticket October 12 at the 7-Eleven located at 7311 Washington Boulevard in Howard County. She selected horses numbered 4, 8, 12 and 10 for a superfecta wager, requiring all four horses to finish in that exact order.

Her daughter discovered the winning combination the following day and helped verify the ticket. The Baltimore resident, who works as a laundry attendant, claimed her $108,470 prize October 23 and told Maryland Lottery officials she plans to share the money with her family.

Family Dreams Inspire a $108,470 Lottery Win

The winner told the Maryland Lottery that she has been playing lottery games for years without settling on a particular favorite.

Her approach typically involves deciding what to play at the last moment rather than following a fixed routine.

“I decide at the last minute,” she said when explaining why she chose Racetrax on October 12. “I’ve been buying tickets forever and that’s the way I’ve always done it.”

This time, however, her number selections came from an unusual source.

The Baltimore woman said she had dreamed about different family members on several consecutive nights.

Those dreams reminded her of previous occasions when she had used relatives’ birthdays, birth months and birth years to select lottery numbers.

“This has happened before, and when I use the birth days, months and years for my lottery numbers, it worked. So, when I decided to play Racetrax, I tried it again,” she told Lottery officials.

She chose horses 4, 8, 12 and 10, placing a superfecta bet covering 20 races.

The $20 ticket ultimately produced a $108,470 prize.

Daughter Spots Winning Numbers the Next Day

After purchasing the Racetrax ticket, the woman went about her day without immediately learning she had won.

It was not until October 13 that her daughter, who knew about the dreams and the wager, noticed the winning numbers.

The two checked the ticket together.

“When she told me and we checked my ticket together, it was such a surprise. And such a relief,” the winner recalled.

The discovery changed her opinion about which lottery game deserved her attention.

Although she previously had no particular favorite, Racetrax now ranks at the top of her list.

For the Baltimore resident, the win was especially meaningful because of her plans to share the prize with relatives.

The Maryland Lottery reported that the woman works as a laundry attendant and intends to use her good fortune to benefit her family.

Elkridge 7-Eleven Collects $1,084.70 Bonus

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 7311 Washington Boulevard in Elkridge.

The Howard County convenience store will receive a $1,084.70 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Racetrax is a Maryland Lottery game featuring simulated horse races, with prizes determined by the type of wager and the finishing order of the horses.

A superfecta wager requires selecting the first four finishers in their exact finishing order.

The Baltimore woman’s successful combination of 4, 8, 12 and 10 turned her $20 wager into $108,470.

The prize is more than 5,400 times the amount she spent on the ticket, before taxes.

Players can find Racetrax game information and rules through the Maryland Lottery website.