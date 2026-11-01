Baltimore Manhunt Ends With Dundalk Arrest in Shooting of 25-Year-Old

Five days after a man was shot, detectives make their move.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man wounded in Northeast Baltimore has been arrested in Dundalk and charged with attempted murder, police announced Friday. Devante Brown was taken into custody Thursday, five days after the 25-year-old victim was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives located Brown in the 8200 block of Seaworthy Way in Dundalk on October 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He was wanted in connection with an October 24 shooting in the 6800 block of Cedonia Avenue.

The arrest brings a major development in the investigation into the Saturday afternoon shooting. Police have not disclosed what led to the gunfire or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Shooting Leaves 25-Year-Old Man Wounded in Northeast Baltimore

The original incident unfolded around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, October 24, when Northeast District patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Overlea Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the injured man to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators later connected the case to the shooting in the 6800 block of Cedonia Avenue, according to the department’s updated announcement.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, described the severity of his injuries or provided an update on his condition.

Detectives Track Suspect to Dundalk Five Days After Shooting

The investigation led detectives outside Baltimore to Dundalk, where Brown was located Thursday in the 8200 block of Seaworthy Way.

Officers arrested the 21-year-old without any additional circumstances of the apprehension being disclosed in the department’s announcement.

Brown was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was formally charged with attempted murder.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the evidence linking Brown to the shooting or identified a possible motive.

The charge is an allegation, and Brown is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Baltimore Police Continue Seeking Information About Shooting

Although a suspect has been arrested, Northeast District detectives are continuing to seek information about the October 24 shooting.

Police have not announced whether additional suspects are being sought or whether a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The arrest marks a significant step in the investigation, with Brown now facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of the 25-year-old man.