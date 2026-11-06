Baltimore mom almost gave son a lottery ticket, then scratched off a $50k surprise

A retired corrections officer kept a $20 scratch-off meant for her son’s birthday and ended up with a five-figure payday.

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore mother of five nearly handed away a $50,000 lottery winner as a birthday present to her teenage son, but a last-minute decision to keep the ticket turned an ordinary convenience store run into a major family payday. The retired corrections officer had asked her husband to bring home a scratch-off, never imagining the $20 ticket would deliver one of the biggest surprises of her life.

The woman, who describes herself as an occasional Maryland Lottery player, won $50,000 on an Extreme Green scratch-off purchased at Hopkins Citgo, located at 2001 Orleans Street in Baltimore. She claimed the prize Thursday, November 5, at Lottery headquarters after initially believing she had won the game’s $1 million jackpot.

The winning ticket almost became a birthday gift for her son, who was just days away from turning 18 when she received it. Instead, she decided to scratch the ticket herself, setting off an unexpected celebration that will help the family pay bills, build savings and cover expenses for her newly 18-year-old son.

A $20 Ticket From Her Husband Turns Into a $50K Payday

According to the Maryland Lottery’s official announcement, the Baltimore woman doesn’t consider herself a serious lottery player.

A retired corrections officer, she occasionally enjoys scratching tickets but rarely goes out of her way to purchase them.

“I like the fun of it,” she told lottery officials.

When her husband or older children head to a convenience store, she sometimes makes a simple request.

“Bring me back one,” she said.

That’s exactly what happened when her husband stopped at Hopkins Citgo and returned with a $20 Extreme Green scratch-off.

As she began scratching the ticket, she uncovered multiple $10,000 prizes.

The sight of those winning amounts sent her excitement soaring, and for a moment, she believed she might have uncovered the game’s $1 million top prize.

A closer inspection revealed that she had actually won $50,000.

It wasn’t a million dollars, but it was still a life-changing surprise for a woman who rarely buys lottery tickets.

Lottery Winner Almost Gave Away Her Lucky Ticket as a Birthday Gift

The most remarkable part of the story is what nearly happened before the woman scratched her winning ticket.

Her son was approaching his 18th birthday, and she had considered saving the ticket to give him as a gift once he reached the legal age to play the lottery.

But she changed her mind.

Instead of setting it aside, she kept the scratch-off and played it herself.

That decision turned out to be worth $50,000.

After discovering the winning combinations, the woman and her husband went to a nearby lottery retailer to double-check the ticket.

The scanner displayed a message directing her to contact the Maryland Lottery, confirming that the ticket required a prize claim through the agency.

The couple then knew the win was real.

For the mother of five, the money arrived at a particularly useful time, with household expenses and her son’s milestone birthday on the horizon.

Baltimore Mom Already Knows Where the Lottery Money Is Going

The winner isn’t planning an extravagant shopping spree or luxury vacation.

Instead, she told Lottery officials that her priorities are practical: paying bills, adding money to savings and helping her newly 18-year-old son with expenses.

The $50,000 prize marks the first win of that amount claimed on the Extreme Green scratch-off, which launched in July.

According to the Maryland Lottery, four $1 million top prizes remained available as of November 6, along with two additional $50,000 prizes.

The game costs $20 per ticket, with prizes determined by the combinations revealed on each scratch-off.

The Baltimore family’s unexpected win joins a string of recent lottery surprises across the city, including another Baltimore woman’s $50,000 bedtime scratch-off win and a traffic detour that led a driver to a $100,000 FAST PLAY prize.

For this retired corrections officer, the winning streak required no special numbers or elaborate strategy.

It began with a simple request to her husband during a convenience store run.

And while her son didn’t receive the scratch-off as a birthday gift, the family now has $50,000 to put toward its future.