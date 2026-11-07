Baltimore murder probe takes big turn as 43-year-old suspect finally arrested

A late-night shooting left a Baltimore man dead in September. Now detectives have arrested a 43-year-old suspect on a first-degree murder charge.
BALTIMORE, MD – Nearly six weeks after a 61-year-old man was gunned down on Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, homicide detectives have arrested a 43-year-old city resident and charged him with first-degree murder. The arrest marks a major break in the investigation into the September killing that left Rodney Harrison dead after being rushed to a hospital.
Andre Smith Jr., 43, of Baltimore, was taken into custody Wednesday, November 4, without incident, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators identified Smith as the suspect in Harrison’s September 25 killing in the 3800 block of Moravia Road.
Smith was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting or explained what evidence led detectives to identify Smith as the alleged killer.
Deadly September Shooting Leaves Baltimore Man Fighting for His Life
The investigation began shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, September 25, when Northeast District patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire along Moravia Road.
Officers arrived around 9:54 p.m. and found Harrison suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency medical personnel transported the 61-year-old man to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
The shooting prompted an investigation by Baltimore homicide detectives, who began working to identify the person responsible.