A late-night shooting left a Baltimore man dead in September. Now detectives have arrested a 43-year-old suspect on a first-degree murder charge.

BALTIMORE, MD – Nearly six weeks after a 61-year-old man was gunned down on Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, homicide detectives have arrested a 43-year-old city resident and charged him with first-degree murder. The arrest marks a major break in the investigation into the September killing that left Rodney Harrison dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Andre Smith Jr., 43, of Baltimore, was taken into custody Wednesday, November 4, without incident, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators identified Smith as the suspect in Harrison’s September 25 killing in the 3800 block of Moravia Road.

Photo: baltimore murder probe takes big turn as 43-year-old suspect finally arrested

Smith was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting or explained what evidence led detectives to identify Smith as the alleged killer.

Deadly September Shooting Leaves Baltimore Man Fighting for His Life

The investigation began shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, September 25, when Northeast District patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire along Moravia Road.

Officers arrived around 9:54 p.m. and found Harrison suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the 61-year-old man to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The shooting prompted an investigation by Baltimore homicide detectives, who began working to identify the person responsible.

As Shore News Network reported following the September shooting, police initially released few details about the circumstances surrounding the deadly encounter.

At the time, investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or explained what led to the gunfire.

The case remained under investigation for nearly six weeks before detectives announced an arrest.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Arrest Suspect Without Incident

On Wednesday, November 4, investigators arrested Smith in connection with Harrison’s killing.

Police said the 43-year-old was taken into custody without incident and transported to Central Booking for processing.

He now faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the September 25 shooting.

Authorities have not released details about where Smith was apprehended, whether investigators recovered a firearm or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The department also has not disclosed what happened immediately before Harrison was shot.

The arrest comes as Baltimore Police continue investigating homicides and other violent crimes across the city.

For Harrison’s case, the announcement provides a significant development after weeks without a publicly identified suspect.

Murder Charge Filed as Case Moves Into Court System

Smith’s arrest moves the case into the criminal court process, where prosecutors will be responsible for establishing the allegations against him.

First-degree murder is among Maryland’s most serious criminal offenses, and a conviction can result in a life sentence.

Police have not announced Smith’s next court appearance or provided additional information about his detention status following booking.

The department’s announcement also did not indicate whether additional arrests are expected.

The investigation began with a late-night emergency call that brought officers to Moravia Road, where they found Harrison gravely wounded.

Nearly six weeks later, detectives say they have identified and arrested the man responsible.

Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.