A woman was killed on Loch Raven Boulevard, and the man charged with her murder is now being investigated in connection with a carjacking and attempted carjacking.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 37-year-old Baltimore man accused of murdering a woman on Loch Raven Boulevard was arrested just two days after her death, but detectives believe the case could be connected to even more violent crimes. Police are now investigating whether the suspect was involved in a carjacking and attempted carjacking while allegedly trying to evade authorities.

Marquis Johnson, 37, of Baltimore, was arrested Sunday, November 8, in connection with the November 6 killing of Tiera Gamble, 36, in the 5600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. According to the Baltimore Police Department, Western District officers located Johnson in the 2200 block of Presstman Street and took him into custody.

Photo: baltimore murder suspect busted after woman, 36, killed; cops probe more violent crimes

Johnson was transported to Baltimore’s Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder. Police announced the arrest Monday, November 9, while confirming that detectives are examining his possible involvement in additional violent offenses.

Woman’s Killing on Loch Raven Boulevard Leads to Murder Arrest

Gamble was killed Friday, November 6, in Northeast Baltimore, prompting a homicide investigation that led detectives to identify Johnson as a suspect.

The department’s latest announcement did not disclose the precise circumstances of Gamble’s death, including how she was killed or what happened immediately before the fatal incident.

Police also have not publicly identified a possible motive or explained whether Gamble and Johnson knew each other.

The investigation moved quickly, with officers locating the accused killer just two days after the homicide.

Western District officers found Johnson on Presstman Street on Sunday and arrested him in connection with Gamble’s death.

The arrest represents a major development in the Baltimore homicide investigation, although investigators have not released the evidence that led them to charge Johnson.

Detectives Investigate Possible Carjacking and Attempted Carjacking

Johnson’s arrest has also opened another line of investigation into his alleged activities while police were searching for him.

According to Monday’s announcement, homicide detectives are investigating his possible connection to additional violent crimes, including a carjacking and an attempted carjacking allegedly committed while he was attempting to elude police.

The department did not identify where those incidents occurred, when they happened or whether anyone was injured.

Investigators also have not announced additional charges related to the suspected carjacking offenses.

The potential connection to other crimes adds a new dimension to the murder case, with detectives working to determine whether Johnson’s alleged actions extended beyond the killing on Loch Raven Boulevard.

Authorities have not disclosed whether vehicles were recovered or whether additional suspects are being investigated.

First-Degree Murder Charge Filed as Investigation Continues

Johnson remains accused of first-degree murder following his arrest and transfer to Central Booking.

Police have not released information about his next court appearance, bond status or whether prosecutors intend to seek additional charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, with detectives continuing to examine Johnson’s possible involvement in other incidents.

The case is the latest major Baltimore crime investigation involving a homicide suspect who may also be connected to separate violent offenses.

For Gamble’s family, the arrest comes only days after the 36-year-old woman’s death.

Investigators must now determine whether the evidence supports additional charges beyond the murder accusation already filed.

Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.