Baltimore Teen Rushed to Hospital After Shooting, But Police Still Can’t Pinpoint Crime Scene

An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting, leaving detectives searching for the actual crime scene.

BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday night in West Baltimore, but police say they still don’t know where the shooting actually happened. The teenager was discovered in the 900 block of Newington Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., triggering an investigation by Baltimore Police.

Western District officers responded to the area around 8:58 p.m. on November 4 after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the wounded teenager and immediately began providing medical assistance while arranging emergency transportation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Investigators have not released his identity or provided details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Baltimore Detectives Searching for Missing Shooting Scene

Although officers found the teenager on Newington Avenue, investigators have not determined whether he was actually shot there or somewhere else.

That unanswered question has become a central part of the investigation, as detectives work to establish where the gunfire occurred and what happened before the victim was located.

Police have not disclosed whether the teenager was walking, standing outside or traveling through the neighborhood before officers arrived.

Authorities also have not released a description of a suspect, identified a possible motive or announced any arrests.

The investigation is being handled by the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District, which covers several West Baltimore neighborhoods.

Police Ask Public for Help After Teen Found Wounded

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information about the shooting to contact investigators.

The Western District detective unit can be reached at 410-396-2477.

Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous online tip through the organization’s website.

Police have not announced whether additional evidence has been recovered or whether investigators have identified any possible witnesses.

The teenager’s condition was reported as stable in the department’s November 5 update, but no additional medical information was provided.

The case remains open as detectives attempt to determine where the shooting took place and who was responsible.