Baltimore Teens as Young as 14 Charged in Deadly Carjacking Crash That Killed Young Man

Three juveniles face serious charges after a carjacking and fatal crash left a 24-year-old Baltimore man dead. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.

BALTIMORE, MD – Three teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with a carjacking and deadly crash that killed a 24-year-old Baltimore man. A 15-year-old boy identified as the driver now faces manslaughter, robbery and hit-and-run charges, while detectives continue searching for a fourth person believed to have been involved.

The victim, Eric Browner, 24, of Baltimore City, died following the October 23 crash that investigators have linked to an earlier carjacking. According to the Baltimore Police Department, the three juveniles identified in the investigation include a 15-year-old male driver, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The two boys remain detained through the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, while the girl has been placed on house arrest. Police confirmed that investigators are still attempting to identify a fourth suspect who was allegedly inside the vehicle during the carjacking and fatal crash.

Teen Driver Faces Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Baltimore Crash

The investigation centers on an October 23 incident in Baltimore’s Eastern District involving a carjacking and a subsequent crash that claimed Browner’s life.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old boy as the driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly collision.

The teenager was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including manslaughter, robbery and hit and run.

Investigators also identified a 14-year-old male passenger who has been charged with armed carjacking.

A 15-year-old girl who was also inside the vehicle was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Police have not disclosed the precise location of the carjacking or the crash, the circumstances surrounding Browner’s death or the events that led to the fatal collision.

Authorities also have not explained whether Browner was inside the vehicle involved in the carjacking or was otherwise involved in the crash.

The latest arrests represent a significant development in the Baltimore carjacking investigation, although key details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed.

Two Juveniles Detained as Girl Placed on House Arrest

The accused driver and the 14-year-old armed carjacking suspect remain detained by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

The 15-year-old girl, who faces a motor vehicle theft charge, is currently on house arrest.

Police have not released the teenagers’ identities, consistent with the handling of many juvenile criminal cases.

The department also has not disclosed their next court appearances or whether prosecutors will seek to pursue any charges in adult court.

The allegations involve offenses ranging from vehicle theft and armed carjacking to manslaughter in connection with Browner’s death.

The investigation comes amid continuing concerns about juvenile crime in Baltimore, particularly incidents involving stolen vehicles, carjackings and dangerous driving.

For the victim’s family, the arrests mark a development in the case, but detectives have not yet identified everyone they believe was involved.

Baltimore Police Hunt Fourth Suspect in Fatal Carjacking Case

The investigation remains active as homicide and other detectives work to identify a fourth person who police say was inside the vehicle during the October 23 incident.

The Baltimore Police Department’s public announcement confirmed that the search for the additional suspect is ongoing.

Police have not released a description of that person or disclosed whether the fourth suspect is also a juvenile.

Investigators also have not announced whether additional charges are expected against the three teenagers already arrested.

The case now involves three accused juveniles, a fatal crash and an unresolved search for another person believed to have been in the vehicle.

Browner was just 24 years old when he died.

Authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly collision and the carjacking that preceded it.

All charges remain allegations, and the accused juveniles are presumed innocent unless and until adjudicated delinquent or proven guilty in court.