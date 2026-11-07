Baltimore Teens, Just 14 and 15, Charged in Deadly Carjacking Crash That Killed 24-Year-Old Man

Three juveniles have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a fatal crash, and Baltimore police are still hunting for a fourth suspect.

BALTIMORE, MD – Three teenagers, including a boy just 14 years old, have been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking and deadly crash that killed a 24-year-old Baltimore man last month. Police say a 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel during the October 23 fatal collision, and he now faces manslaughter, robbery and hit-and-run charges.

The victim, identified as Eric Browner, 24, of Baltimore City, died following the crash connected to an earlier carjacking. According to the Baltimore Police Department, detectives have identified three juveniles who were inside the vehicle, while a fourth person believed to have been involved remains unidentified.

The arrests include a 15-year-old male driver, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The two males remain detained at the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, while the girl has been placed on house arrest as investigators continue searching for the remaining suspect.

Deadly Baltimore Crash Leads Detectives to Three Juvenile Suspects

The investigation began with an October 23 carjacking and a subsequent fatal crash in Baltimore’s Eastern District.

Police have now identified the driver as a 15-year-old boy who faces several criminal charges related to the deadly incident.

The teenager has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and hit and run, according to the department’s latest announcement.

Investigators also identified two additional juveniles who were riding in the vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, while a 14-year-old boy was charged with armed carjacking.

Police have not publicly disclosed the juveniles’ identities, the precise circumstances of Browner’s death or what led to the fatal collision.

Authorities also have not provided details about the location of the original carjacking or the specific circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s movements before the crash.

The arrests represent a significant development in the investigation into the death of Browner, whose life was cut short at just 24 years old.

Two Boys Detained, Teenage Girl Placed on House Arrest

The accused 15-year-old driver and 14-year-old armed carjacking suspect remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

The 15-year-old girl, who faces a motor vehicle theft charge, has been placed on house arrest.

Police have not announced whether the cases will remain in juvenile court or whether prosecutors will seek to pursue any charges in adult court.

The investigation involves serious allegations against suspects ranging in age from 14 to 15.

Maryland’s juvenile justice system handles cases involving minors under different procedures from those involving adults, with detention and court decisions governed by the circumstances of each case.

The department did not release information about upcoming court appearances or additional charges.

Baltimore Police Still Searching for Fourth Suspect

Although three juveniles are now in custody or under court supervision, the case remains open.

Detectives are attempting to identify a fourth suspect who police believe was inside the vehicle during the carjacking and fatal crash.

Authorities have not released a description of that individual or disclosed whether investigators believe the fourth suspect is also a juvenile.

The latest update, shared through the Baltimore Police Department’s official Facebook page, confirms that the investigation remains ongoing.

The case adds to concerns surrounding juvenile involvement in violent vehicle crimes, particularly carjackings that place motorists, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

For Browner’s family, the arrests mark a development in the investigation into his death, although police have not announced that every person believed to be involved has been identified.

The department continues working to locate the fourth suspect and establish the full circumstances surrounding the October 23 incident.

All charges remain allegations, and the accused juveniles are presumed innocent unless and until adjudicated delinquent or proven guilty in court.