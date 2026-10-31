Four rescued kittens fostered in Manchester Township will be looking for homes Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus on Route 9

BAYVILLE, NJ – Four kittens rescued earlier this summer by Shore News Network will be available for adoption Saturday during an Animal Birth Control event at Pet Supplies Plus on Route 9 in Bayville.

The adoption event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus in Bayville, where families can meet kittens looking for permanent homes.

The kittens were rescued earlier this summer and have been fostered in Manchester Township, where their foster caregiver worked to socialize them and help them become comfortable around people.

Two other kittens from the rescue group have already been adopted, leaving the four attending Saturday’s event still searching for families.

Photo: bayville adoption event features kittens we rescued this summer

Rescue Kittens Ready for New Homes

The kittens have received their required medical care, have been spayed or neutered and are up to date on vaccinations.

Their veterinary expenses were helped by a personal donation from Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi, allowing the kittens to receive the treatment they needed before being placed for adoption.

Their foster caregiver then took over the daily work of helping them adjust to people and home life.

After months in foster care, the kittens have grown into playful, affectionate animals ready for permanent homes.

Adoption Event Runs Saturday Afternoon

Animal Birth Control is hosting the adoption event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Route 9 Pet Supplies Plus location.

Visitors will be able to meet the rescued kittens and learn more about adopting them.

For the four Shore News Network rescue kittens, Saturday marks the next step in a journey that began with their rescue earlier this summer and continued through veterinary care, foster care and socialization.