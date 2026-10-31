Beers on the Boards Returns Nov. 7 With 30 Breweries and All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Point Pleasant Beach event will feature craft beer, hard cider, spiked seltzer and unlimited food along the boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ – More than 30 breweries are expected to pour craft beer Nov. 7 during Beers on the Boards, a food-and-drink event on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.

The event runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at 308 Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach and will feature a wide selection of beer from New Jersey breweries.

Guests can also sample spiked seltzer and hard cider during the afternoon event.

Admission is $65 and includes both beer and food.

Unlimited Food Included With Admission

Organizers say the event will include an all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet in addition to drinks from participating breweries.

The format gives attendees the opportunity to sample multiple styles of beer while enjoying food throughout the event.

The gathering is hosted by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce and takes place directly along the boardwalk.

Tickets include access to all beer and all food served during the event.

Beers on the Boards will bring breweries, food and fall crowds to Point Pleasant Beach on Nov. 7 for an afternoon of tastings along the Jersey Shore.