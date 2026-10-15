Beloved Sea Girt Italian Restaurant Closes But Public Notice Gives Hint of Future

Fratello's Restaurant at 810 The Plaza in Sea Girt closed last night, after 20 years. New owners plan to open another restaurant at the location in spring 2027.

Fratello’s Restaurant served its final customers Wednesday, October 14, after two decades in Sea Girt. The property has been sold, with new owners planning another restaurant for spring 2027.

SEA GIRT, NJ — A longtime Jersey Shore dining destination has closed its doors after 20 years, marking the end of an era for customers who made Fratello’s Restaurant a regular stop for Italian food, seafood, steaks and live entertainment.

Owner Chris DeCresce made an announcement earlier this week alerting patrons of the closing.

Fratello’s, located at 810 The Plaza in Sea Girt, served its final customers Wednesday, October 14, following the sale of the restaurant and property.

DeCresce announced the closing earlier this month, thanking customers, employees and the surrounding community for two decades of support.

The restaurant’s departure leaves behind a familiar gathering place for diners from Sea Girt, Manasquan, Spring Lake, Wall Township and neighboring Monmouth County communities.

Restaurant closes after two decades of memories

Fratello’s built its reputation on traditional Italian dishes, seafood, steaks and a full-service bar known for its oversized martinis.

The restaurant also became a popular destination for birthday celebrations, anniversaries, family gatherings and Friday night entertainment.

“We have spent 20 years making memories, meeting friends, working with the best people in the service industry, shaking many martinis and being part of this amazing local community (especially Sea Girt),” DeCresce said.

DeCresce described the decision to close as difficult but expressed appreciation for the customers who supported the business.

“Closing this chapter is not easy for the Fratello’s family but we leave with endless gratitude.”

Final week featured live music and farewell celebrations

Fratello’s marked its final days with a series of live music performances and celebrations from October 7 through October 14.

The restaurant had hosted Friday night live music for approximately 12 years, with longtime performers Three Steps Back playing their final Friday show October 9.

The farewell events gave longtime customers an opportunity to return for one more dinner before the restaurant closed.

New restaurant planned for spring 2027

Although Fratello’s has closed, the location is expected to return as another dining establishment.

According to a closing announcement published by the restaurant, the property has been sold, and the new owners plan to open a restaurant in spring 2027.

DeCresce indicated that the replacement would be an independent restaurant rather than a corporate chain.

A September public notice also identified Bean & Boo LLC as an applicant seeking transfer of the liquor license previously held by CG Jersey Inc., which operated as Fratello’s. Joseph Florentine was identified as a member of the applicant company.

The name, menu and exact opening date of the planned replacement have not been announced.

Fratello’s Restaurant at 810 The Plaza in Sea Girt closed last night, after 20 years. New owners plan to open another restaurant at the location in spring 2027.