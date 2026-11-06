Bensalem Police Charge California Man in Walmart Rifle Theft After Bakersfield Arrest

Authorities say Jordan Pedigo, 26, was found with the stolen Winchester .308 and about 40 rounds of ammunition when Bakersfield police arrested him.

BENSALEM, Pa. – Bensalem Township police have filed charges against a 26-year-old California man accused of stealing a rifle from a Walmart in Bucks County last month. Jordan Pedigo has been charged in connection with the Oct. 16, 2026 theft of a Winchester .308-caliber rifle. The charges are allegations, and Pedigo is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Bakersfield Arrest Leads to Identification

Bensalem police said the Bakersfield Police Department in California contacted them Sunday, Nov. 1, after arresting Pedigo. Police said he was in possession of the stolen Winchester rifle and approximately 40 rounds of ammunition at the time. Through their investigation, Bensalem detectives identified Pedigo as the person responsible for the Walmart theft.

Arrest Warrant and Charges

On Thursday, Nov. 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pedigo, signed by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Falcone. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and persons not to possess a firearm, all second-degree felonies, along with retail theft, a third-degree felony.

Bensalem police thanked the Bakersfield Police Department for its help identifying and apprehending Pedigo and said they were grateful he was taken into custody without anyone being hurt. Questions about the circumstances of the arrest in Bakersfield should go to the Bakersfield Police Department. Follow more Bucks County news and Pennsylvania crime coverage on Shore News Network.