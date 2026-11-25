East Rutherford, NJ – The New Jersey Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2026 includes a longtime Jersey Shore radio favorite, a former governor, a Grammy-winning singer and one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Weekend radio host Big Joe Henry, former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, recording artist SZA and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence “LT” Taylor were among those honored at the Hall’s 18th annual induction ceremony on Sept. 24. Actor Danny DeVito hosted the event at the new Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream, the first ceremony held there.

“The Class of 2026 showcases the diverse talent, resilience, and spirit of achievement that define the great state of New Jersey,” said Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill linked the class to the country’s 250th anniversary. “As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, New Jersey is proud to honor a remarkable group of individuals whose achievements reflect the talent, innovation, and determination that define the Garden State,” she said.

‘Livin’ Large and Lovin’ Life’

Henry went in under the Arts & Letters category, an honor that caps three decades as one of the state’s best-known voices. His weekend shows on New Jersey 101.5 have ranked No. 1 in the ratings for more than 25 years in a row, and he has lived by the motto “Livin’ Large and Lovin’ Life.”

Radio personality Big Joe Henry, a member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

He has also done a great deal of charity work. Henry has made more than 700 charitable appearances. He co-founded the Rock and Roll Music Fund and served as its executive director, and he has helped raise more than $70 million for New Jersey charities.

After Hurricane Katrina in December 2005, Henry organized a toy drive with New Jersey 101.5 that brought in more than 80,000 toys from New Jersey residents. He then traveled to the Gulf Coast and handed them out to children himself. Profits from his “Big Joe Henry’s Big Jersey Cookbook” went to the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, which is now Fulfill.

Over his career Henry has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Ringo Starr, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Patti LaBelle, The Temptations and many others. He hosted “The Big Joe Henry Variety Show,” taped at McLoone’s Supper Club in Asbury Park. He has also performed at Atlantic City casinos, the PNC Bank Arts Center, the Count Basie Theatre and Madison Square Garden.

He narrated the 2019 documentary “Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock and Roll,” which was released to 1,400 theaters in the U.S. and shown in 30 other countries. He also appeared in the film “This Is The Year.” In 1999 he held a weekly comedy residency at Catch a Rising Star in Princeton. Since 1994, he has appeared in person before an estimated 7 million people in New Jersey.

Whitman, the state’s 50th governor and its first woman governor, was inducted for Public Service. She used her speech to talk about one of the accomplishments of her time in office.

SZA, the Grammy-winning singer who grew up in Maplewood, kept her remarks short. “I just wanna say I love Jersey, every corner of Jersey,” she said.

Former Gov. Chris Christie was there to induct Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett.

Three members of The Rascals were inducted: drummer Dino Danelli, who was honored posthumously, and brothers Eddie and David Brigati. Under Hall rules, living inductees have to be present to be inducted, so founding members Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish, who did not attend, were not inducted.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Arts & Letters: Big Joe Henry

Big Joe Henry Education, Research, Engineering & Science: Thomas M. Eastwick, founder of Eastwick College; Geraldine R. Dodge*, philanthropist

Thomas M. Eastwick, founder of Eastwick College; Geraldine R. Dodge*, philanthropist Enterprise: James E. Burke*, former Johnson & Johnson CEO; Robert C. Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health CEO; Christopher J. Paladino, president of the New Brunswick Development Corp.

James E. Burke*, former Johnson & Johnson CEO; Robert C. Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health CEO; Christopher J. Paladino, president of the New Brunswick Development Corp. Performing Arts & Entertainment: David Brigati*, Edward Brigati Jr. and Dino Danelli* of The Rascals; SZA

David Brigati*, Edward Brigati Jr. and Dino Danelli* of The Rascals; SZA Public Service: Donald Milford Payne Sr.*, New Jersey’s first Black member of Congress; former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman

Donald Milford Payne Sr.*, New Jersey’s first Black member of Congress; former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman Sports: Dr. John J. McMullen*, former owner of the New Jersey Devils; Lawrence “LT” Taylor

Dr. John J. McMullen*, former owner of the New Jersey Devils; Lawrence “LT” Taylor Educator of the Year: Marbel Tamayo

Marbel Tamayo Unsung Hero: Tom Weatherall, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey

*Inducted posthumously

For more New Jersey news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: New Jersey Hall of Fame