Big lottery surprise lands at west 51st street deli in midtown manhattan

A West 51st Street grocery store just delivered a five-figure TAKE 5 win.

MANHATTAN, NY – A lottery ticket purchased at a Midtown Manhattan deli has turned into a $30,571 winner after matching all five numbers in the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at W 51 Gourmet Deli & Grocery on West 51st Street, putting the neighborhood store in the spotlight.

The ticket was purchased at W 51 Gourmet Deli & Grocery, located at 255 West 51st Street in Manhattan. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket captured the top prize in the Thursday, October 15 drawing.

The Lottery announced the winning sale following Thursday night’s results. The announcement identified the retailer and prize amount but did not provide information about the ticket holder or whether the prize had been claimed.

Midtown Manhattan Deli Lands Top-Prize TAKE 5 Winner

The West 51st Street grocery store is the latest Manhattan retailer to sell a top-prize ticket in New York’s popular TAKE 5 lottery game.

According to the New York Lottery, TAKE 5 players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. Matching all five numbers in a drawing wins a share of the top-prize pool.

Thursday night’s winning ticket secured a $30,571 prize from the evening drawing.

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 offers two drawings every day, giving players separate opportunities to win during the afternoon and evening.

The midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., while the evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Manhattan ticket was a winner in the later drawing, which took place Thursday night.

The Lottery announcement did not specify whether the winning numbers were selected manually or generated through Quick Pick.

Manhattan Ticket Holder Has One Year to Claim Prize

Under New York Lottery rules, TAKE 5 draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

That gives the holder of the winning October 15 ticket until October 15, 2027, to submit a valid claim.

Players can find claim instructions and verify results through the Lottery’s official website.

The winning sale adds another sizable prize to Manhattan’s lottery history, with convenience stores, delis and other neighborhood retailers regularly appearing in statewide winning-ticket announcements.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.