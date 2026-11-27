Toms River, NJ – A day after the Thanksgiving nor’easter, nearly 50,000 Jersey Central Power & Light customers still had no power Friday afternoon, more than 20,000 of them at the Jersey Shore.

At 3:01 p.m. Friday, JCP&L’s outage map showed 49,730 of the utility’s 1,161,653 New Jersey customers without power.

That’s well below the storm’s peak. During the storm on Thursday, JCP&L had restored power to more than 151,000 customers, and about 141,000 were still in the dark as of 9 p.m. In all, the storm knocked out power to roughly 290,000 JCP&L homes and businesses.

Black Friday Power Outages 49,730 JCP&L customers were still without power at 3:01 p.m. Friday.

More than 20,000 of those outages are at the Jersey Shore.

About 141,000 customers were without power Thursday night after JCP&L had already restored more than 151,000.

JCP&L is giving out free water and ice to affected customers.

Crews made steady progress overnight. On Friday morning, JCP&L still had about 108,000 customers out, and Monmouth and Ocean counties together made up most of those outages.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Monmouth County had about 57,000 customers without power and Ocean County nearly 31,000.

JCP&L said more than 4,100 lineworkers, foresters, hazard responders, damage assessors and support staff are working around the clock to restore service.

Free Water and Ice Available

JCP&L is handing out free water and ice to customers who still don’t have power. Customers can find details and distribution locations on the utility’s outage page.

The storm hit the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day with east winds of 30 to 40 mph, gusts forecast up to 70 mph, heavy rain and major tidal flooding. Fallen trees and wires closed roads across Ocean County and Monmouth County, including several in Toms River, where crews were also dealing with a gas leak and a utility pole fire Friday.

Customers who are still out should report their outage to JCP&L, even if a neighbor already has. Assume any downed wire is live, stay away from it, and call 911.

Customers can report outages and check estimated restoration times on the JCP&L outage map.

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Sources: JCP&L, FirstEnergy