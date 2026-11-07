Blackwood Man Shot by Police During Armed Robbery at Gloucester Township CVS

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 65-year-old Blackwood man is facing a list of serious charges after police say he pointed a gun at an officer while robbing a CVS on College Drive Friday afternoon. The officer then shot him.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief Anthony Minosse said officers were sent to the pharmacy on the 700 block of College Drive at about 4:15 p.m. on November 6 after a robbery was reported.

According to authorities, the first officer to arrive found the suspect, later identified as Michael Dougherty, still in the middle of the robbery inside the store. Dougherty allegedly turned a handgun on the officer. The officer moved back to a safe position, drew his own weapon and repeatedly ordered Dougherty to put the gun down.

Instead of obeying, Dougherty walked toward the officer, investigators said. The officer fired and hit him several times. A second officer helped take Dougherty into custody and gave him first aid before he was taken to Cooper University Hospital for emergency treatment.

No officers, store employees or customers were hurt.

Police found two guns. One was on the floor beside Dougherty and the other was on him.

Dougherty is charged with first-degree armed robbery, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree aggravated assault for pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer. He was still in the hospital as of the latest update.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is handling the robbery investigation. The prosecutor’s Special Prosecutions Unit is reviewing the officer’s use of force, with guidance from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Colone of the Major Crimes Unit at 856-580-5942 or Detective Shane Gilson of the Special Prosecutions Unit at 856-225-8563. Tips can also be sent through CAMDEN.TIPS.