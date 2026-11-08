Blood Test Found Cocaine and Meth After a Deadly Johnston County Head-On Crash. Now the Driver Faces Manslaughter

A Clayton woman first cited with a misdemeanor in the June crash that killed a 79-year-old Garner woman is now held on a $500,000 bond on a felony indictment.

A Clayton woman charged in a deadly head-on crash on McLemore Road last June has been indicted on felony involuntary manslaughter. A state crime lab report found cocaine and methamphetamine in her blood.

A Johnston County grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Jennifer Cameron, 49, on Nov. 2, court records show. The indictment lists June 24, 2026, the day of the crash, as the offense date.

An order for her arrest was issued Nov. 3. Her bond was set at $500,000 secured.

The crash on McLemore Road

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on June 24 on McLemore Road near Lassiter Farms Lane, in the Cleveland community near Willow Springs.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said its preliminary investigation found that a 2013 Chevrolet sedan heading east crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

Troopers identified the Malibu’s driver as Patricia Ann Mailile, 79, of Garner. She died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing a seat belt and was alone in the car.

Cameron was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. She was first charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. Early reports quoted troopers as saying speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors. Investigators said at the time that they would test Cameron’s blood for impairing substances and look at cell phone records.

McLemore Road was closed for about two and a half hours.

What the lab report shows

A Oct. 6 report from the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory confirmed cocaine and methamphetamine in Cameron’s blood. The report was filed with the court Nov. 5 and identifies the case as a collision and death-by-vehicle investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The report documents which substances were found. The court records reviewed do not say how much of each was in her blood, or whether investigators believe the drugs caused the crash. Authorities also have not said whether the cell phone records showed anything.

According to the release order, the charges were upgraded after the original citation. The order also says Cameron was already out on bond on two pending charges from January 2026 incidents. Those charges are not identified in the paperwork.

The order says her bond was raised because of how serious the new charge is.

What she faces

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class F felony under North Carolina law. The sentence depends on a defendant’s prior record under the state’s structured sentencing system.

Cameron appeared in Johnston County Superior Court on the morning of Nov. 6. Court paperwork shows she was required to have a first appearance on the new charge.