Bloody Halloween in Philadelphia Leaves Two Dead, Cop Struck, Several Wounded in Citywide Violence

Two men were killed in shootings minutes apart, including a 15-year-old boy, as police investigated multiple shootings, stabbings and an injured officer during a violent Mischief Night and Halloween weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A bloody Halloween weekend in Philadelphia left two people dead, including a 15-year-old boy, and several others wounded as police responded to shootings, stabbings and an incident involving an injured officer across the city. The violence stretched from Friday night’s Mischief Night into Halloween, with the two fatal shootings reported just one minute apart Saturday evening.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Richmond Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. Saturday and found a 15-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police rushed the teenager to Temple University Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead at 7:06 p.m.

Just one minute earlier, at approximately 6:49 p.m., officers in the 19th District responded to another shooting on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

Police reported no arrests or recovered weapons in either homicide investigation. The victims’ identities have not been released in the information provided, and investigators have not announced a motive or any connection between the two killings.

Halloween Killings Followed a Violent Mischief Night

The two homicides came less than 24 hours after another man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Philadelphia.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, October 30, officers from the 18th District responded to the 500 block of South Salford Street for a report of a person with a gun. They found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Investigators also discovered a black 2026 Cadillac Escalade at the scene with multiple bullet holes, suggesting the vehicle had been caught in the gunfire.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

Police recovered two firearms during that investigation, but no arrest was reported. Authorities have not identified a suspect or disclosed what led to the shooting.

The violence continued into Halloween morning when police responded to Episcopal Hospital at 100 East Lehigh Avenue at approximately 5:24 a.m. A 20-year-old man had arrived with a graze wound to his left arm after reportedly being shot on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was transferred to Temple University Hospital and was expected to be released following treatment. Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene, and no arrest was reported.

Three Stabbings Add to Halloween Weekend Violence

Gunfire was not the only violence keeping Philadelphia police and emergency medical crews busy over the holiday weekend.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers from the 16th District responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of North 40th Street. An adult male was transported by Philadelphia Fire Department medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Several hours later, at approximately 9:47 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of North 17th Street and found a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

A third stabbing victim arrived at Temple University Hospital at approximately 5:05 p.m. Saturday. The 43-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his lower right abdomen and told investigators that the attack occurred on the 100 block of East Somerset Street.

The man was listed in stable condition following treatment. Police were unable to locate a crime scene or recover a weapon, and no arrest was reported.

All three stabbing investigations remained active, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Officer Struck by Vehicle During Halloween Response

The violent holiday also included an incident that sent a Philadelphia police officer to the hospital.

At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, an officer assigned to the 24th District was struck by a vehicle near the 300 block of East Erie Avenue. The injured officer was transported by Philadelphia Fire Department medics to Temple University Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released. Authorities did not provide additional information about the driver, the circumstances of the collision or whether any charges were being considered.

The incident occurred less than two hours before the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old boy on Richmond Street, also within the 24th District. Police have not reported any connection between the two incidents.

Across Friday night and Saturday, Philadelphia police documented two fatal shootings, two additional shootings that left men wounded, three stabbings and the incident involving the injured officer. The incidents were spread across multiple police districts, with investigations continuing into the circumstances of the attacks.

No arrests were reported in the supplied updates involving the two homicides or the other shooting and stabbing investigations. Police have not established that the incidents were related or that the Halloween holiday itself played a role in the violence.

The weekend ended with two families facing the loss of loved ones, including the family of a 15-year-old boy, while several other victims remained hospitalized or recovering from their injuries. Investigators continue working to identify those responsible for the violence.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in Philadelphia Halloween shootings as police investigated additional gunfire, three stabbings and an injured officer.

Also, on Friday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a 31-year-old male arrived at Jefferson Einstein Hospital via private vehicle after sustaining stab wounds to his right shoulder in the area of the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The victim was treated by doctors and listed in critical condition.