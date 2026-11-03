Boat stolen out of new jersey ends up in rhode island high seas shootout with police

A rare classic yacht stolen from a Jersey City marina was found 200 miles away, and what happened when police pulled alongside has left one man dead and an officer wounded.

NEWPORT, R.I. – A suspected sailboat thief opened fire on police in Newport Harbor on Aug. 26, setting off a deadly shootout that was recorded on officer body cameras, authorities said.

Brendan Norris, 27, of Newport, died after the confrontation aboard a 40-foot sailboat that had been reported stolen from a New Jersey marina days earlier. A veteran Newport police officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

A Four-Day Hunt Ends in Newport

The vessel, a 1968 Hinckley Bermuda 40 named Pathfinder, was reported stolen Aug. 22 from Liberty Harbor Marina in Jersey City. Owner James Bonomo told reporters only about 200 of the boats remain in existence, making it easy to spot.

The word spread fast. Bonomo’s family contacted Jersey City police, New Jersey State Police and the Coast Guard, and surveillance images were shared online. On Tuesday, a private party from New Jersey called Newport’s harbormaster’s office and asked staff to watch for the boat.

It showed up the next morning, anchored in Newport Harbor. Its name had been scraped off, according to Boston 25 News.

Shots Fired Below Deck

Around 9 a.m., the harbormaster ferried four Newport officers out to the vessel. Body camera video shows a man who police identified as Norris apparently preparing to leave as officers pulled alongside. Officers ordered him to stay on deck, but he rushed below.

“The party armed himself with a firearm and shots were fired,” Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy said, according to WJAR. A gunshot from inside the cabin struck Officer Jack Billings in the leg. Officers returned fire, and Norris was killed.

Billings was treated at a hospital and released the same day. Every officer who fired a weapon has been placed on administrative leave while the Newport Police Department, Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office investigate, as is standard protocol for police shootings in the state.

Bodycam footage shows newport police officers approaching the stolen sailboat pathfinder at anchor in newport harbor moments before the deadly shootout.

Investigators have not publicly offered a motive for the theft or explained why Norris would have sailed to the port where he lived. Newport is widely known as one of the country’s top sailing hubs, a fact that did not escape the boat’s owner.

The case is the latest in a string of high-profile crime stories with a Garden State connection making headlines across the Northeast.