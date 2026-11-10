Box Truck Slams Head-On Into Teen Driver’s SUV in Maryland, Leaving One Dead

A 64-year-old truck driver died after crossing into oncoming traffic on Bayside Road, leaving a 19-year-old woman injured.

NORTH BEACH, MD – A 64-year-old Maryland man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is recovering after a commercial box truck crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into her SUV in Calvert County. Investigators believe the truck driver may have suffered a medical emergency moments before the devastating collision on Bayside Road.

Chester McDonald, 64, of Middle River, was driving a 2025 International commercial box truck southbound Thursday afternoon when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Equinox. The crash happened around 3:12 p.m. November 5 in the 8700 block of Bayside Road in North Beach, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald was rushed to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as Kylie Gasch, 19, of North Beach, was also hospitalized with injuries authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Box Truck Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic on Bayside Road

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Bureau deputies responded to reports of a serious crash with injuries along Bayside Road on Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation determined that McDonald’s commercial box truck was traveling south when it crossed the roadway’s center line.

The truck entered the path of Gasch’s northbound Chevrolet Equinox, resulting in a head-on collision.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for emergency treatment.

McDonald died at the hospital, while Gasch survived with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not released additional information about the severity of Gasch’s injuries or whether she required continued hospitalization.

Authorities also have not disclosed the speed of either vehicle, the truck’s cargo or whether other motorists witnessed the collision.

The 8700 block of Bayside Road is part of Maryland Route 261, a roadway connecting North Beach and neighboring Chesapeake Beach along the Chesapeake Bay.

Possible Medical Emergency Investigated Before Fatal Collision

One of the most significant details emerging from the investigation involves the possibility that McDonald experienced a medical emergency before his truck crossed into the opposite lane.

The sheriff’s office identified that possibility in its preliminary findings but has not confirmed whether a medical condition caused the crash.

Investigators have not disclosed what type of medical emergency may have occurred or whether McDonald lost consciousness before the impact.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The possibility of a sudden medical emergency could be an important factor as detectives reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The case is being handled by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, which is responsible for examining evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding serious and fatal collisions.

The investigation has not resulted in any announced criminal charges.

Investigators Seek Witnesses to Deadly North Beach Crash

Deputy First Class M. Daily of the Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation and asking anyone who witnessed the collision or observed the truck before the crash to come forward.

Witnesses can contact Daily at 410-535-2800 or email Michael.Daily@calvertcountymd.gov.

Anyone providing information should reference case number 26-94454.

The sheriff’s office has not announced when the investigation is expected to conclude or whether additional findings will be released.

The fatal collision adds to Maryland’s roadway safety concerns, particularly crashes involving vehicles crossing into opposing traffic.

For the North Beach community, the crash left a young local driver injured and claimed the life of a Middle River man who had been traveling through the area in a commercial truck.

Investigators are now working to determine whether a sudden medical emergency played a role in the moments before the head-on collision.

The sheriff’s office continues to seek information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it.