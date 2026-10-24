Bramnick Tells NJ Republicans to Condemn Trump’s Rhetoric as Omar Feud Escalates

The Republican state senator warned of more election losses while Trump demanded Ilhan Omar’s resignation and accused her of identity fraud.

TRENTON, NJ — State Sen. Jon Bramnick is calling on fellow New Jersey Republicans to condemn hateful and disrespectful language from President Donald Trump and other national Republicans, warning that the party risks further losses if it fails to change course.

Bramnick’s appeal comes as Trump intensifies his confrontation with Rep. Ilhan Omar, demanding that the Minnesota Democrat resign amid a federal investigation into her immigration history.

“I have tried for years to convince my fellow New Jersey Republicans to condemn hateful or disrespectful language coming from Trump or any other national Republican,” Bramnick wrote on X. “New Jersey Republicans should begin the process of repairing our brand or suffer more losses at the polls.”

Bramnick warns the party’s reputation is at stake

The senator’s statement challenged New Jersey Republicans to address the language used by their national leaders. His warning focused on the consequences for the party’s standing with voters.

Bramnick did not mention Omar in the post or identify a particular Trump statement. He described his effort to persuade Republicans to speak out as a campaign he has pursued “for years.”

His demand was direct: condemn the rhetoric and begin repairing the party’s reputation.

Trump demands Omar leave Congress

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump alleged that Omar used a false name when she was elected and sworn into Congress. He cited the name “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” which appeared in a Justice Department filing, and presented it as evidence of fraud.

“Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress,” Trump wrote. “Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat.”

Trump continued: “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth.”

Those were allegations made by the president. Omar maintains that her name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar and has denied wrongdoing.

Trump also revived the allegation that Omar married her brother, a claim she has repeatedly denied.

Federal investigation adds to confrontation

The dispute follows an October 12 federal search of Omar’s Washington residence as investigators examine her immigration and citizenship history.

Omar has characterized the investigation as political intimidation. She has also said she plans to leave the residence because of safety concerns following the search.

Bramnick’s statement addressed the broader political fallout from national Republican rhetoric, warning his own party that its response could affect future elections in New Jersey.

The Trump administration has not responded the Bramnick’s statement. Bramnick has been an outspoken voice against the President for nearly a decade.

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