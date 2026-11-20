A tractor-trailer fire on the Turnpike, a vehicle fire on the Garden State Parkway in Brick and a water main break that shut Route 17 are slowing drivers across New Jersey on Friday morning.

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers across New Jersey faced a rough Friday morning commute as crashes, vehicle fires and a water main break slowed traffic on the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and other major highways.

As of 7:45 a.m., a crash and a tractor-trailer fire were reported on the Turnpike’s southbound outer roadway north of Interchange 8A in Monroe Township. All lanes were open, but delays were building in the area.

Here’s what’s causing traffic across New Jersey A vehicle fire blocked two right lanes on the northbound Parkway near Exit 91 in Brick.

A water main break closed all southbound lanes of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

Crashes were also reported in Deptford, Egg Harbor Township, Cherry Hill and Cranford.

A tractor-trailer caught fire after a crash on the southbound Turnpike near Exit 8A in Monroe.

At the Jersey Shore, a vehicle fire on the northbound Garden State Parkway south of Exit 91 in Brick, at County Route 549 and Chambers Bridge Road, blocked the two right lanes as of 7:27 a.m.

Garden State Parkway Traffic Map. 511nj.org

In North Jersey, a water main break closed all southbound lanes of Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights as of 7:43 a.m.

Other incidents slowing traffic Friday morning: Deptford Township: A crash on Route 55 northbound at Exit 58, Deptford Center Road, closed one of two lanes as of 7:42 a.m.

A crash on Route 55 northbound at Exit 58, Deptford Center Road, closed one of two lanes as of 7:42 a.m. Egg Harbor Township: A crash on the southbound Parkway north of Exit 30, Route 52 and Laurel Drive, was reported at 7:41 a.m. All lanes were open.

A crash on the southbound Parkway north of Exit 30, Route 52 and Laurel Drive, was reported at 7:41 a.m. All lanes were open. Cherry Hill: A crash on the southbound Turnpike south of Interchange 4, Route 73, was reported at 7:40 a.m. All lanes were open.

A crash on the southbound Turnpike south of Interchange 4, Route 73, was reported at 7:40 a.m. All lanes were open. Cranford: A crash on the northbound Parkway north of Exit 137, Route 28, was reported at 7 a.m. All lanes were open.

Drivers should expect delays near the scenes and allow extra travel time. Live traffic conditions and lane closures are available through 511NJ.

Sources: New Jersey Department of Transportation 511NJ