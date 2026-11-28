Philadelphia, PA – A Philadelphia judge has held Sheriff Rochelle Bilal in civil contempt and indirect criminal contempt. The judge found that Bilal’s office deliberately held back records showing what happened to money from years of property auctions. It is the first order of its kind against a Philadelphia sheriff in about 40 years.

On Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick issued a 72-page ruling. She cited “flagrant and repeated” violations and what she described as a deliberate effort to block orders requiring the office to document sheriff sale proceeds.

Patrick called the sheriff’s responses to her orders “late, incomplete, inadequate, and incomprehensible.”

“The Court further finds beyond a reasonable doubt that, by withholding the records … the sheriff intended to obstruct the Rule to Show Cause proceedings,” Patrick wrote.

What the judge found At least $20 million in sheriff-sale proceeds was never paid out. That includes tax revenue and utility payments owed to the city.

The office produced a ledger of “outstanding checks” totaling $120,009,315. Neither Bilal nor her staff could fully explain it.

Bilal deliberately disobeyed two court orders to turn over financial records.

The court found that a criminal contempt finding was needed to punish deliberate disobedience and to uphold the court’s power to enforce its orders.

How the case got here

The case began with complaints that the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office was slow to hand over deeds and distribute money after property auctions. In May, Patrick ordered Bilal to produce a detailed accounting of every sheriff sale since she took office in January 2020.

In September, the sheriff’s own staff told the court they had “recently discovered” about $20 million in sale proceeds that had never been distributed. Bilal later backed out of an earlier agreement that would have placed outside oversight on the office.

At an October hearing, Bilal’s attorney conceded that “there is a basis for contempt.” Her legal team had also argued that the judge lacked the authority to impose operational oversight on the office.

Bilal has defended her office. She said the money was never lost: “These funds were not missing.”

“We are not against audits,” Bilal said. “They wanted us to pay for an audit. That’s not allocated in our budget.”

The ruling is a contempt finding by the court over Bilal’s failure to comply with its orders and produce records. Bilal has not been charged with theft or fraud.

Patrick ordered that an outside forensic accountant be appointed to audit the office’s books. She also created a court-appointed Compliance Team to oversee sheriff sales, review the office’s accounting and make sure sale proceeds reach the people and agencies owed the money. Bilal has 10 calendar days to object to the appointments.

Bilal, a Democrat, has led the office since 2020. She has faced repeated criticism over the office’s finances and management during that time.

Sources: Philadelphia Courts – First Judicial District, Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office