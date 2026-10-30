Breaking: Toms River Mayor Sues to End $227,250 in Patronage Health Benefits for Politically Appointed MUA Commissioners

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the township filed a lawsuit Friday challenging health insurance and other benefits paid to seven utility authority commissioners, arguing the compensation violates a $2,000 annual limit.

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority from providing taxpayer- and ratepayer-funded health insurance and other benefits to its commissioners. The complaint, filed Friday in Ocean County Superior Court, challenges approximately $227,250 in budgeted annual benefits and seeks to recover money allegedly paid in violation of township law.

The lawsuit was filed by the township and Mayor Daniel Rodrick, who is also suing individually as a municipal taxpayer and utility ratepayer. It names the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority and seven commissioners as defendants.

According to the verified complaint, township ordinance § 71-1F(1) limits compensation for authority board membership to $2,000 annually. The lawsuit argues that health insurance, pension contributions and other economic benefits must count toward that limit unless commissioners are separately appointed to qualifying positions with the authority.

“The Township Code limits compensation for services as an Authority member to $2,000 in any one year,” the complaint states. It adds that the ordinance separately permits additional compensation for services performed through a valid appointment as an authority officer, agent or employee.

Lawsuit Targets $227,250 in Commissioner Benefits

The authority’s adopted 2026 budget identifies seven commissioners receiving $2,000 annual stipends in addition to estimated benefits. The lawsuit identifies the following amounts under the budget category “other compensation,” which includes health benefits, pensions and other compensation.

Commissioner Estimated 2026 additional compensation James Braaten $21,150 Phil Brilliant $20,700 Sam Ellenbogen $50,400 Kim Pascarella $50,400 Katarina Sevastakis $31,700 Tariq Siddiqui $2,500 Charles Valvano $50,400 Total $227,250

The figures represent budgeted estimates rather than verified payments. Including the seven $2,000 stipends, the budget lists a combined $241,250 in annual commissioner compensation.

The complaint argues that the authority cannot bypass the township’s compensation restrictions by categorizing additional payments as insurance or fringe benefits.

“The Authority may not evade a compensation limitation by labeling membership compensation as insurance, fringe benefits, reimbursement, or another form of economic benefit,” the lawsuit states.

Attorneys for the township also cite a 2016 New Jersey Supreme Court decision, Northwest Bergen County Utilities Authority v. Donovan, involving health benefits for utilities authority commissioners. The complaint argues that the ruling supports limits on benefits that were not properly authorized by the governing body.

Township Seeks Repayment and Review of Benefits Dating Back to 2020

Beyond stopping future payments, the lawsuit demands a sworn accounting of all commissioner compensation dating back to January 1, 2020. That review would include health insurance premiums, pension contributions, stipends, reimbursements, refunds and other economic benefits.

The township is asking the court to invalidate any authority resolutions, policies or benefit enrollments that exceed the compensation permitted under municipal law. It also seeks recovery of funds determined to have been improperly spent, subject to further court review.

“The requested relief would benefit Authority ratepayers collectively by ending unauthorized recurring expenditures and preserving or restoring funds available for lawful utility purposes,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit requests that the court consider appropriate transition arrangements for affected commissioners, including the possibility of continuing insurance coverage at their own expense where legally available.

Attorney Donald F. Burke of Brick filed the complaint on behalf of the township and Rodrick. Township Business Administrator Jonathan Salonis signed the municipal verification, while Rodrick separately certified his status as a taxpayer and authority ratepayer.

The case was filed October 30 at 4:35 p.m. under Ocean County Superior Court docket number OCN-L-003221-26. The complaint also seeks reasonable attorneys’ fees if the litigation produces a measurable financial benefit for utility ratepayers.

The legal action puts more than $227,000 in estimated annual commissioner benefits under scrutiny and could lead to a review of payments going back nearly seven years. Toms River is asking a judge to enforce the $2,000 annual membership compensation limit, halt unauthorized benefits and restore any recoverable funds to the utility authority.