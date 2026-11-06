Brick Bans Loud Crowing Roosters, But PETA Brings Loud Crowing Protesters to Grand Opening of Raising Cane’s

A woman hung upside down while another mimed a throat-slitting, as the animal rights group urged diners to go vegan.

BRICK, N.J. – Brick Township recently voted to curb noisy roosters, but loud protesters were welcome to make their point this week as PETA demonstrated at the grand opening of Raising Cane’s. The animal rights group showed up to crash the celebration at the chicken finger chain’s new Brick location, along Cedar Bridge Avenue.

A Graphic Demonstration

PETA supporters staged a demonstration in which a woman was suspended upside down and another person simulated slitting her throat, an act the group said was meant to depict how chickens are killed for food. The display featured shrieking meant to mimic a screeching chicken.

In a post on X, the group said it “crashed” the opening, writing that every chicken finger was once part of a living, breathing animal “who fought to stay alive.” PETA said the display was designed to draw attention to animal suffering and to urge diners to go vegan.

A Familiar PETA Tactic

PETA has staged similar demonstrations at other Raising Cane’s openings across the country this year, including protests in Linden, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Seattle. The group frequently offers a free vegan starter kit to people considering a change in their diets.

Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-based chain known for its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and signature sauce, had announced plans to open at Brick Plaza by late 2026. Raising Cane’s has not publicly commented on the Brick protest, and it was not clear whether police were called to the scene.

The protest came weeks after the Brick Township Council voted 7-0 on Oct. 13 to approve an ordinance barring residents from acquiring new roosters following noise complaints. Existing owners can keep their birds if they have approved enclosures. Follow more Brick Township news and Ocean County coverage on Shore News Network.