Brick Housing Expansion Gives 39 Domestic Violence Survivors and Families a Fresh Start

Two new transitional housing partnerships in Ocean County are providing safe homes and long-term support for 39 adults and children escaping domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

Brick, NJ – A nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence has expanded into Ocean County, bringing two transitional housing programs to Brick Township that currently serve 39 adults and children. The expansion by 180 Turning Lives Around includes a 17-unit housing center and a separate residential program offering survivors up to two years of stable housing.

The organization announced Thursday that it has partnered with Homes Now, Inc. and HABcore to provide housing and support services for individuals and families rebuilding their lives after domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking and stalking. The initiative also preserves a longtime Brick housing facility that faced uncertainty following the dissolution of its previous nonprofit operator.

Former Dottie’s House becomes Harbour Light housing center

One of the programs, Harbour Light, operates from the former Dottie’s House, a transitional housing facility founded in 2000 by Carol Wolf. The 17-unit property was developed and is owned by Homes Now, Inc., an affordable housing nonprofit that previously partnered with Dottie’s House, Inc. to serve domestic violence survivors.

When Dottie’s House dissolved in October 2025, eight families were still living at the facility. Homes Now sought a new partner to maintain housing and support services for those residents while continuing to make additional apartments available to families in need.

The organization subsequently partnered with 180 Turning Lives Around, which now operates the domestic violence program and provides case management and other services. The property was renamed Harbour Light to reflect its continued mission of offering safety and stability.

“These families had already experienced the disruption that domestic violence can cause,” said Liz Graham, CEO of 180 Turning Lives Around. “We did not want them to lose their homes or have to start over again.”

Graham said the partnership is designed to help families maintain their independence while accessing resources needed to establish a more secure future. The program combines stable housing with assistance tailored to the challenges survivors face after leaving abusive situations.

Second Brick program offers up to two years of housing

The expansion also includes 180 Turning Lives Around at HABcore Haven, a separate transitional housing program established through a partnership with HABcore. The nonprofit acquired two neighboring homes in Brick containing a combined 10 bedrooms.

The program offers up to two years of transitional housing for women who have experienced domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking or stalking. During that period, residents can receive specialized support as they work toward financial stability, employment and permanent housing.

HABcore President and CEO Steve Heisman said the partnership allows the organizations to combine housing resources with services specifically designed for survivors.

“Through our partnership with 180 Turning Lives Around, safe, secure housing is provided for individuals and their families seeking safety from domestic violence, while 180’s staff deliver the specialized, trauma-informed care essential to helping survivors move forward with their lives,” Heisman said.

Together, Harbour Light and HABcore Haven currently house or serve 39 adults and children. The organizations did not provide a breakdown of how many residents are participating in each program.

Nonprofits say safe housing alone is not enough

Christine Hoffman, executive director of Homes Now, Inc., said survivors often face challenges extending well beyond the immediate need for shelter. Those difficulties can include financial instability, trauma, ongoing safety concerns and barriers to obtaining permanent housing.

“I would like the community to understand that housing and services cannot be separated when we are talking about survivors of domestic violence,” Hoffman said.

“A safe apartment is incredibly important, but housing alone does not necessarily address the trauma, financial challenges, safety concerns, and other barriers a survivor may be facing. That is why this partnership matters,” she added.

Under the Harbour Light arrangement, Homes Now remains responsible for affordable housing and long-term property stewardship, while 180 Turning Lives Around provides specialized services to residents. The division of responsibilities is intended to help survivors move toward independence without losing access to essential support.

The expansion comes as 180 Turning Lives Around marks 50 years of serving survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Its arrival in Ocean County extends that work through housing partnerships designed to help families transition from crisis to long-term stability.

For the families already living at Harbour Light, the partnership also means continuity of housing following the closure of Dottie’s House. For additional survivors, the two Brick programs provide an opportunity to access stable housing and support while preparing for independent living.