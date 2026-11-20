The Marine Unit practices on shallow-draft jon boats that can reach flooded streets, marshes and narrow channels where larger police boats can’t go.

BRICK, N.J. — Officers with the Brick Township Police Department Marine Unit are training on small, flat-bottomed jon boats so they can respond quickly when flooding hits the township’s neighborhoods.

The unit regularly holds specialized jon boat training to make sure officers can operate safely during emergencies on Brick’s waterways, police said.

Jon boats sit low and draw very little water, so officers can take them into places larger police vessels can’t reach, including flooded roadways, shallow waterways, narrow channels and marsh areas.

Brick police officers beach in Jon boats while conducted water rescue training. Photo by Brick Police Dept.

“Jon boats are an important resource during flood response operations,” police said.

The training keeps officers sharp on boat handling, maneuvering, navigation and emergency response in difficult conditions. Police said those skills are critical during flooding, search-and-rescue operations, missing-person investigations, boating emergencies and other calls where crews must get into hard-to-reach areas fast.

Brick has miles of lagoons, waterfront neighborhoods and shoreline along Barnegat Bay and the Metedeconk River. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 flooded thousands of homes in the township and left residents in some areas reachable only by boat.

What is a Jon Boat? Flat bottom: Allows the boat to operate in very shallow water.

Allows the boat to operate in very shallow water. Flat or squared-off bow: Unlike traditional V-shaped boats, most jon boats have a blunt front.

Unlike traditional V-shaped boats, most jon boats have a blunt front. Aluminum construction: Most are made of aluminum, although fiberglass models exist.

Most are made of aluminum, although fiberglass models exist. Small size: Typically 10 to 20 feet long.

Typically 10 to 20 feet long. Simple design: Usually has bench seating and an open interior.

Usually has bench seating and an open interior. Motor options: Can be powered by paddles, electric trolling motors, or small gasoline outboards.

Can be powered by paddles, electric trolling motors, or small gasoline outboards. Affordable: Generally costs considerably less than conventional fishing boats. “With Brick Township’s extensive waterways and waterfront communities, maintaining these skills is essential to ensuring our Marine Unit is prepared to assist residents and respond when emergencies arise,” police said.

Sources: Brick Township Police Department