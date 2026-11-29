Brick, NJ – For the second meeting in a row, the proposed eruv in north Brick dominated public comment before the Brick Township Council. A widow who lives alone said strangers have walked through her backyard to inspect a fence. Other residents argued the township is letting one religious group do what nobody else can. A Jewish resident pushed back, warning his neighbors against treating their Orthodox neighbors as a threat.

The issue first came up at the council’s Nov. 10 meeting. Residents of Park Place, Melody Avenue and Bradley Avenue said an online real estate ad showed a map placing their homes inside a proposed eruv boundary running along the Greenbriar adult community’s fence. That night ended with Council President Steve Feinman urging residents not to sell their homes to LLCs making cash offers.

An eruv is a symbolic boundary that lets observant Orthodox Jewish families carry items outside the home on the Sabbath. It is usually marked with thin plastic pipes on utility poles and must be inspected regularly.

A Bradley Avenue resident told the council her family has lived in Brick since 1962 and that she has lived in her neighborhood for 17 years. She said she has seen cars pull up in front of her house and unfamiliar men walk across her property to look at the fence behind it.

“I live alone on a dead end street. My home is my place of privacy, security, and peace,” she said. “I understand this proposal has religious significance to the people who are requesting it, and I respect their right to practice their religion. I’m not here to challenge anyone’s faith or religion. However, I’m asking this council to consider my rights, my privacy, and most important, my personal safety.”

Bars said an eruv would need regular inspection, which could mean groups of men parking outside her home and walking onto her property again and again.

“I want to be very clear. I feel threatened, uncomfortable, and unsafe in my home when I consider this proposed arrangement,” she said. “My husband passed seven years ago. I do not have another person in the house with me.”

“Religious accommodation should not come at the expense of a homeowner’s sense of safety, privacy, and security,” she said.

She said the township owns the strip of land behind her fence, which she has planted and maintained since moving in. She is a master gardener in Ocean County, and the Garden Club of Brick has toured her yard. She and her neighbors along the fence have applied for a street vacation, which would turn the unbuilt, town-owned strip over to the homeowners.

She said strangers have come onto her property three times that she knows of. Feinman told her to call the police every time.

“No one should ever be walking on your property,” Feinman said. “If you have it on your camera or you witness it at that moment, like don’t wait. Call the police right away.”

Council Vice President Derek Ambrosino said the township would soon contact the homeowners to set up a meeting and finish the street vacation process.

Diane Hart of Melody Avenue said vacating the paper street would protect her neighborhood but would not stop the eruv itself.

“How is this even allowed to happen? We have to stop allowing this to happen in our town.”

She said other neighborhoods will not have that option.

“They’re not going to have the luxury of having a paper street to stop it. How is that fair?” Hart said. “I just feel like everyone’s scared to say the wrong thing and do the wrong thing.”

Ambrosino responded that the council has never approved anything.

“There is no point at which any question has come before this body for which we have said, ‘Let them do it,'” he said.

The township attorney, Kevin Starkey said the First Amendment ties the township’s hands.

Jewish men walking. Photo by Daniel Reiner.

“Municipalities which have adopted ordinances that say you cannot exercise religious freedom get sued,” the attorney said. “They’ve lost up and down. So if you have a suggestion of how we get around the First Amendment, please tell me. I’ll be glad to look at it.”

Township attorney Kevin Starkey deflects

The attorney said the utility poles belong to JCP&L, not the township.

“So if you think JCP&L should not allow things on their poles, that’s a conversation for JCP&L,” Kevin Starkey said. “They’re regulated by the Board of Public Utilities. They’re in a public right of way… It’s not something the township controls.”

Where the eruv issue stands Mayor Lisa Crate said the township was never notified of the eruv and that the law did not require it.

Greenbriar, which owns the fence, did not know about the plan either. Crate said its staff has since walked the fence line and removed some items.

Residents along the fence have applied to have the town-owned paper street vacated.

Crate said the township hopes to introduce a street-vacation ordinance on first reading at the next council meeting, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The utility poles in question belong to JCP&L, and officials said the township has no control over what goes on them.

Neil Mammon told the council he installed an eruv himself back in 1977. He said he was upset by how some residents were talking about their neighbors.

“All the they and them and those and why are we letting them do it is bothering me,” Mammon said. “I’m Jewish. I’m not Hasidic. I’m not Orthodox.”

He said he understood why people were nervous but that it was misplaced.

“That’s still not a reason to get nervous like they’re going to ruin your community,” he said. “No, they’re not.”

Several people in the audience reacted while he spoke, and Feinman asked the room to let him finish.

“I Don’t Care If Baboons Move In”

Patricia Wall of Melody Avenue spoke after Mammon and disputed that the fight is about religion.

“The gentleman that just got up is trying to make this to be a religious thing. It’s not. I don’t care if baboons move in,” Wall said. “Follow the structure of the town that’s been in place since the 20s, the 30s.”

“We all can get along, every one of us. But it’s not that way,” she said. “They want what they want and they want it when they want it. And we’re supposed to just say take it. No, that’s not the real world.”

Wall said Jewish residents would not want her hanging crucifixes on wires or telephone poles.

“This is a town. This has nothing to do about religion and it should stay that way,” she said.

Resident Mike Calderise said the issue is about equal treatment, not hate.

“I can’t stand when people start throwing around some wild hate accusations because this isn’t about hate. This is about fairness,” Calderise said. “If I wanted to say that I needed Christmas lights hung from telephone pole to telephone pole in front of my house and I have to do it because that’s my religion, is that going to be upheld in court as a First Amendment thing? I don’t think it would.”

Calderise said he called JCP&L to ask about hanging lights and was told no. He asked whether the township had issued any permits connected to the eruv, and pointed to towns that backed down when threatened with lawsuits.

“We have to have a fairness for the First Amendment and for all of our rights,” he said. “If you don’t have a fairness involved in this, where a certain Jewish community or any Jewish community can do something that nobody else can do in the town. Period. That’s it.”

What the township is doing next

During her closing remarks, Crate thanked the residents who first raised the issue.

“Lawfully there did not have to be notification to us. So you coming out to let us know was very helpful,” Crate said.

“Our hope is after our conversation, after we meet, that at our next council meeting we’ll be able to move forward with our ordinance on first reading for that street vacation,” she said.

Councilman Daniel Ward said the township would treat everyone the same.

“We will fully enforce all the rules fairly for everyone and do what we can to address this issue,” Ward said.

Ambrosino thanked the residents for following through on their street vacation applications.

“I look forward to working with you guys directly in the coming weeks and take the next big step forward by the time we have our next council meeting,” he said.

Nearby towns have lost similar fights. Jackson settled a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit in 2022 over zoning ordinances that targeted the Orthodox Jewish community. It later adopted rules allowing eruvs on utility poles with the utility’s consent. Mahwah, in Bergen County, settled its own eruv lawsuit and let the boundary stay. Brick borders Lakewood, home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities in the country.

Sources: Brick Township Council, U.S. Department of Justice