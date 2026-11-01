Brick Township Awards $52,100 to Local Charities and Community Groups

Twelve Ocean County organizations will receive federal grant funding to support food assistance, housing services, youth programs and other community needs.

BRICK, NJ – Brick Township is distributing $52,100 in federal grant funding to 12 local nonprofit organizations that provide food assistance, housing support and other essential services to residents. Mayor Lisa Crate and the Township Council presented checks to representatives of the organizations during the October 27 council meeting.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The awards range from $2,000 to $10,000 and are funded through the township’s allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program, commonly known as CDBG.

The largest award, $10,000, went to Community Services Inc. of Ocean County, which operates the Meals on Wheels program. Providence House and Tudor Village each received $8,000, accounting for another $16,000 of the township’s total allocation.

The funding is intended to help local service providers continue programs that benefit Brick residents, including seniors, families and individuals who rely on community assistance. The township distributed the awards among organizations serving different needs throughout Ocean County.

Meals on Wheels, Providence House Among Largest Grant Recipients

The township announced the following funding awards:

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

Community Services Inc. of Ocean County / Meals on Wheels: $10,000

$10,000 Providence House: $8,000

$8,000 Tudor Village: $8,000

$8,000 Arc of Ocean County: $5,000

$5,000 Scouting America, Jersey Shore Council: $5,000

$5,000 Ocean’s Harbor House: $2,100

$2,100 Family Promise: $2,000

$2,000 Contact of Ocean County: $2,000

$2,000 Community Threads: $2,000

$2,000 Brick Morning Rotary Club: $2,000

$2,000 Harbour Light: $2,000

$2,000 Interfaith Hospitality Network: $2,000

$2,000 Visitation Church Community Lunch Program: $2,000

The township’s announcement identifies 13 recipients, with the individual awards totaling $52,100. The grants support a mix of organizations involved in senior assistance, emergency services, housing stability, community outreach and youth development.

Meals on Wheels provides nutritional assistance to older residents, while Providence House assists individuals and families affected by domestic violence. Other recipients, including Ocean’s Harbor House and Family Promise, provide services to individuals and families facing housing instability.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The Arc of Ocean County serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while the Jersey Shore Council of Scouting America provides youth programming. The remaining recipients include community organizations, volunteer groups and programs offering direct assistance to local residents.

Federal Grant Program Supports Brick Community Services

The Community Development Block Grant program was established in 1974 and provides federal funding to eligible municipalities, counties and states for community development activities.

The program is designed primarily to benefit low- and moderate-income residents through improvements to public facilities, neighborhood development, housing assistance and eligible public services.

Brick Township receives an allocation of federal CDBG funding that can be distributed to qualifying activities and service providers. The October 27 awards represent the township’s announced funding for these local organizations.

The township’s CDBG program is administered through its Land Use Office under Township Planner Bob Hudak. Organizations interested in applying for future funding can contact the township to learn about eligibility requirements and the application process.

Groups seeking additional information about Brick’s Community Development Block Grant program can call 732-262-1039.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The $52,100 allocation will help support community organizations serving Brick Township residents, with the largest individual awards going to Meals on Wheels, Providence House and Tudor Village. The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program rather than a separately announced township-funded charitable initiative.