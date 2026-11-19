A 58-year-old woman was hit in a designated pedestrian area, and investigators say the driver never stopped to help.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 58-year-old woman walking her dog in Brick Township was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday evening, leaving her injured as police launched a search for a blue Subaru sports car believed to have front-end damage.

The crash occurred November 18 at approximately 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of First Street and Princeton Avenue. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the woman was walking in a designated pedestrian area when an eastbound vehicle struck her and continued driving without stopping.

Despite her injuries, the woman managed to return to her residence and contact emergency services. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where authorities said she was in stable condition.

Woman Struck While Walking Dog at Brick Township Intersection

The collision occurred near First Street and Princeton Avenue, where Brick Township police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Investigators determined that the 58-year-old woman had been walking her dog in a designated pedestrian area at the intersection.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on Princeton Avenue struck the woman as it passed through the area.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Prosecutors said the motorist failed to stop, provide assistance or notify law enforcement after the collision.

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The woman was nevertheless able to make her way home, where she contacted emergency services.

She was subsequently transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The prosecutor’s office described her condition as stable.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman or disclosed the specific injuries she suffered.

The announcement also did not provide information about the dog’s condition.

Investigators Search for Blue Subaru BRZ With Front-End Damage

Detectives investigating the crash have developed a description of the vehicle believed to have struck the pedestrian.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators are looking for a blue Subaru BRZ, model year 2022 or newer.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to its passenger-side front end.

That detail could help investigators identify the vehicle involved, particularly if anyone noticed a recently damaged blue Subaru in the Brick Township area.

The Subaru BRZ is a two-door sports coupe, making it visually distinct from the more common Subaru SUVs and sedans.

Investigators have not released a license plate number or identified the driver.

The prosecutor’s announcement also did not specify whether surveillance footage captured the collision or the vehicle leaving the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the car or the incident to contact investigators.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Seeks Public’s Help

The investigation is being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and the Brick Township Police Department.

Although the specialized vehicular homicide squad is involved, authorities reported that the pedestrian survived the crash and was in stable condition. The unit’s involvement should not be interpreted as indicating a fatality.

Investigators are seeking information that could establish the identity of the driver and the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash or a blue Subaru BRZ with possible passenger-side front-end damage is urged to contact Detective Joseph Hynes of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3221.

Tips can also be provided to Officer Daniel Fogarty of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1141.

The intersection of First Street and Princeton Avenue remains the focus of the investigation.

No arrest or criminal charges were announced in the prosecutor’s initial statement.

For Brick Township residents, the case raises immediate concerns about pedestrian safety and the responsibility of drivers to stop after a collision.

The prosecutor’s office has not established why the driver fled or whether the motorist was aware of the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the vehicle and the person behind the wheel.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, observed a blue Subaru leaving the area Wednesday evening or knows of a vehicle matching the description is encouraged to contact authorities.