Bridgeport lottery player scores big scratch-off payday at neighborhood convenience store

A 3X The Cash scratch-off delivers a five-figure win at Foodland Convenience.

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A Bridgeport lottery player has landed a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket sold at a neighborhood convenience store, adding another substantial payout to the city’s growing list of lottery wins. The winning ticket came from Foodland Convenience in Bridgeport, according to Connecticut Lottery records dated Tuesday, October 13.

The player, also listed as a Bridgeport resident, won the prize playing 3X The Cash 13th Edition, one of the Connecticut Lottery’s instant scratch-off games. The $30,000 payout was recorded in the state’s official winners information.

The Connecticut Lottery identified Foodland Convenience as the retailer associated with the winning ticket. The record did not disclose the winner’s name, when the ticket was purchased or how the prize money might be spent.

Bridgeport Convenience Store Lands Big Lottery Win

Foodland Convenience is the latest local retailer connected to a significant scratch-off prize in Connecticut’s largest city.

The winning ticket came from the 13th Edition of 3X The Cash, a scratch-off game offering players the opportunity to win cash prizes without waiting for a scheduled drawing.

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s retailer directory, Foodland Convenience is a registered lottery sales location in Bridgeport.

The $30,000 prize adds another notable win to the city’s recent lottery activity.

In September, another Bridgeport resident collected a $30,000 Diamond Bingo scratch-off prize from a ticket sold at Trumbull Food Mart in nearby Trumbull.

That win followed several other sizable scratch-off payouts involving Bridgeport players, including a $200,000 prize from a 100X The Cash ticket sold at Delicious Express Market.

Connecticut Lottery Records Show Another Bridgeport Winner

The latest prize is listed in Connecticut Lottery records for October 13, with Bridgeport appearing as both the winner’s hometown and the retailer’s city.

The available information does not identify the specific date the winning scratch-off was purchased or provide details about the player’s reaction to the prize.

Scratch-off tickets differ from traditional draw games because players can determine whether a ticket is a winner immediately after revealing its play area.

The Lottery maintains information about its games, winning prizes and claim procedures through its official website.

For Foodland Convenience, the winning sale adds the business to the growing number of retailers connected to major lottery payouts across Connecticut.