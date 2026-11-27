Bridgewater, NJ – Two roads in Bridgewater Township were still closed Friday morning, though police reopened several others, including a stretch of Route 202.

As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Mountain Top Road was closed between Totten Drive and Severin Drive. Donahue Road was also closed, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

Police reopened four other locations that morning: North Mountain Avenue, Hillcrest Road at Gate Road, Wight Street and Hillside Avenue, and US 202 at Milltown Road.

“Motorists should use alternate routes and exercise caution while traveling,” police said. “Road closures are subject to change.”

Police also gave drivers a direct warning.

“Do not drive around barricades,” the department said. “Stay alert. Stay safe.”

What Drivers Should Expect

Mountain Top Road and Donahue Road remain the trouble spots for drivers in the hills of northern Bridgewater. Anyone traveling through that part of Somerset County should plan another route and allow extra time. Police said the list of closed roads could change as the day goes on.

Residents can get road closure updates, construction alerts and emergency notices from the township’s Emergency Notification Center, which sends alerts by text and email through Nixle. For non-emergency questions, the Bridgewater Police Department can be reached at 908-722-4111.

Key Points Still closed: Mountain Top Road between Totten Drive and Severin Drive, and Donahue Road.

Mountain Top Road between Totten Drive and Severin Drive, and Donahue Road. Reopened: North Mountain Avenue, Hillcrest Road at Gate Road, Wight Street and Hillside Avenue, and US 202 at Milltown Road.

North Mountain Avenue, Hillcrest Road at Gate Road, Wight Street and Hillside Avenue, and US 202 at Milltown Road. Police are telling drivers to use other routes and not to drive around barricades.

Closures may change during the day.

More Somerset County traffic and road closure updates are on Shore News Network.

Sources: Bridgewater Township