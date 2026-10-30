Bridgwater Child Killed on Scooter by Passing Tesla

A juvenile died after being struck by a Tesla at Union Avenue and Adamsville Road Tuesday evening. Police say the driver was attempting a left turn when the collision occurred.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – A juvenile riding an electric scooter was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a Tesla at a busy intersection in Bridgewater Township, according to police. The crash occurred at approximately 6:31 p.m. October 27 at Union Avenue (Route 28) and Adamsville Road.

Officers from the Bridgewater Township Police Department arrived to find a Tesla Model Y disabled in the intersection and a juvenile male lying in the roadway. Police said the juvenile was unresponsive and not breathing when officers reached the scene.

Officers immediately began administering CPR and other lifesaving measures while Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital paramedics responded. Paramedics continued treatment before transporting the juvenile to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Tesla, identified by police as a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman, sustained minor injuries. She was also transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

Police Say Tesla Turned Left Into Scooter’s Path

According to a preliminary investigation released by Bridgewater police on October 27, the Tesla was traveling westbound on Union Avenue and attempting to turn left onto Adamsville Road.

At the same time, the 16-year-old juvenile was traveling eastbound on Union Avenue on an electric scooter. Police said the scooter rider was proceeding straight through the intersection when the Tesla turned left and struck him.

The collision left the juvenile critically injured in the roadway. Despite emergency medical efforts at the scene and subsequent hospital treatment, he did not survive.

Police have not publicly identified the juvenile. The department’s press release did not announce any charges against the driver or specify whether traffic signals played a role in the collision.

Bridgewater Police Seek Information About Fatal Crash

The fatal Route 28 crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Steve Black at 908-722-4111, extension 4133. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old scooter rider at the intersection of Union Avenue and Adamsville Road in Bridgewater Township. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward.