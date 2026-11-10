Bronx Bus Robbery: NYPD Seeks Suspect Who Shoved Woman, 64, Off MTA Bus on Webster Avenue

Police released the appeal nearly two months after the Sept. 14 attack, in which they say the woman’s wallet was taken after she was pushed off the bus.

BRONX, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a person who they say shoved a 64-year-old woman off an MTA bus in the Bronx and stole her wallet.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in front of 1275 Webster Avenue, within the NYPD’s 44th Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers. Police issued the public appeal this week.

What police say happened

The woman was riding an MTA bus when the suspect got into an argument with her, police said. The argument turned physical.

According to police, the suspect “pushed the victim off the bus, causing the victim to fall onto the ground.” The suspect then forcibly took her wallet, which held her ID and an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect ran off on foot, police said.

The woman went to a hospital on her own and was in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or said what the argument was about. No arrests have been announced.

How to help

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a direct message to @NYPDTips. Tips can also be submitted online through NYPD Crime Stoppers.