Bronx lottery player crosses state lines and scores $50k powerball win in connecticut

A Powerball ticket sold at a Darien convenience store delivered a five-figure payday to a Bronx resident.

DARIEN, CT – A Bronx resident has scored a $50,000 Powerball prize after purchasing a winning ticket across the state line in Connecticut. The prize was recorded Wednesday, November 4, with the winning ticket sold at Alltown Darien, bringing another major lottery payout to Fairfield County.

According to Connecticut Lottery winner records, the $50,000 prize went to a player listed as residing in the Bronx, New York. The ticket was purchased at Alltown Darien #839, a Connecticut Lottery retailer in Darien.

The win highlights how lottery players can purchase tickets while traveling outside their home state and still collect substantial prizes. Lottery records identify the winner’s hometown and the retailer but do not provide additional personal details or explain what brought the player to Darien.

Bronx Resident Scores Big With Connecticut Powerball Ticket

The November 4 prize was recorded through the Connecticut Lottery’s published winner information, which lists a $50,000 Powerball payout associated with Alltown Darien.

The retailer is among the businesses authorized to sell lottery tickets in Fairfield County.

The prize amount corresponds to Powerball’s standard third-tier award, which is paid when a ticket matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Connecticut Lottery records supplied for the win do not disclose the specific numbers matched by this ticket or whether the player selected the numbers personally.

The win adds to a series of significant Powerball payouts involving Bronx residents, although this particular ticket was purchased in Connecticut rather than New York.

Darien Convenience Store Lands Another Lottery Winner

Alltown Darien #839 was identified as the retailer responsible for selling the winning ticket.

The store is listed in the Connecticut Lottery’s official retailer directory, which allows players to locate authorized ticket sellers.

Lottery players frequently purchase tickets during commutes, shopping trips and other travel, and prizes are administered by the lottery jurisdiction where the winning ticket was purchased.

For a Bronx resident holding a winning Connecticut ticket, that means following Connecticut Lottery procedures to collect the money.

The official winner record does not disclose how much the player spent on tickets or whether other winning plays were purchased during the same visit.

Powerball Win Connects New York Player With Connecticut Retailer

Powerball is played across 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Its prize structure includes several non-jackpot awards, giving players opportunities to win even when they do not match every number.

The Connecticut Lottery’s records establish the $50,000 prize, the Bronx hometown and the Darien retailer.

They do not establish the winner’s occupation, travel plans or intended use of the money.

The latest win gives a New York City resident a significant payday through a Connecticut lottery purchase, adding another five-figure prize to the region’s Powerball results.