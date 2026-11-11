Brooklyn Corner Market Sells Big Powerball Winner Worth $50K

A neighborhood mini market delivered a major Saturday night lottery win.

BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn mini market has joined the Powerball winner’s circle after selling a ticket worth $50,000 in the November 7 drawing. Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue is the latest neighborhood retailer to deliver a major lottery prize, putting a familiar local shopping stop in the spotlight.

The New York Lottery confirmed that Tang’s Amber Mini Market, located at 868 Utica Avenue in Brooklyn, sold one of the third-prize-winning tickets from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket was worth $50,000, a substantial payout for a play that fell short of the jackpot.

The prize was one of two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in Brooklyn for the same drawing. The Lottery identified the winning retailer but did not disclose the ticket purchaser’s identity or provide details about when the ticket was bought.

Utica Avenue Store Scores Five-Figure Powerball Hit

Tang’s Amber Mini Market is the neighborhood business connected to the $50,000 Powerball prize.

Located at 868 Utica Avenue, the store was named in the New York Lottery’s announcement of third-prize-winning tickets sold for the November 7 drawing.

The third-tier Powerball prize is worth $50,000 when a player matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Players do not need to match every number to collect a significant prize, and the Saturday drawing demonstrated that with a winning ticket sold at the Brooklyn store.

The Lottery did not disclose the ticket’s exact number selection or whether the buyer used Quick Pick.

Officials also did not provide information about any additional winning tickets purchased at the store.

For Tang’s Amber Mini Market, the announcement establishes that a $50,000 prize-winning ticket was sold at its Utica Avenue location.

Brooklyn Mini Markets Make Their Mark on Powerball

The Utica Avenue win came during a drawing that produced another major winning ticket elsewhere in Brooklyn.

Shoreview Cards & Gifts, located at 2086 Rockaway Parkway, also sold a third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000.

That brings the combined value of the two Brooklyn Powerball winners to $100,000 from Saturday’s drawing.

The prizes were associated with separate retailers, underscoring the role neighborhood stores play in lottery ticket sales across New York City.

Unlike the enormous jackpots that dominate Powerball headlines, third-tier prizes provide substantial payouts without requiring a perfect six-number match.

The Utica Avenue result adds to recent Powerball wins reported across New York, including five-figure tickets sold at local food stores.

While the New York Lottery has confirmed both Brooklyn winners, its announcement did not establish whether either prize had already been claimed.

Saturday Night Drawing Delivers Brooklyn Payday

Powerball is drawn three nights each week, with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The game uses five white balls numbered from 1 to 69 and a separate red Powerball numbered from 1 to 26.

Matching all six numbers wins the jackpot, while several other combinations qualify for smaller prizes.

The $50,000 ticket sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market qualified for one of those non-jackpot awards.

Players who purchased Powerball tickets at the Utica Avenue location for November 7 can compare their numbers with the official drawing results to determine whether they hold the winning ticket.

The New York Lottery has not released additional information about the purchaser, and no personal plans for the prize were included in the announcement.