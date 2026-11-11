Brooklyn gift shop strikes powerball gold with $50k winning ticket on rockaway parkway

One lucky ticket turned a neighborhood gift shop into a Powerball payday destination.

BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn gift shop has landed a major Powerball winner after selling a ticket worth $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. Shoreview Cards & Gifts on Rockaway Parkway is now the center of a five-figure lottery win that could give one ticket holder plenty to celebrate.

The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at Shoreview Cards & Gifts, located at 2086 Rockaway Parkway in Brooklyn, for the November 7 drawing. The ticket was one of two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in the borough for the same drawing.

The Lottery confirmed the selling location and prize amount but did not provide information about who purchased the ticket or when it was bought. The winning ticket was worth $50,000, making the neighborhood business part of Brooklyn’s latest Powerball success story.

Rockaway Parkway Gift Shop Lands Major Powerball Winner

Shoreview Cards & Gifts is the Brooklyn retailer identified by the New York Lottery in connection with the $50,000 prize.

The business, located at 2086 Rockaway Parkway, sells lottery tickets alongside its other merchandise.

The winning ticket was entered in the Saturday, November 7, Powerball drawing and qualified for the game’s third-tier prize.

That prize is awarded when a player matches four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

While the ticket did not capture the game’s multimillion-dollar jackpot, matching that combination still produced a substantial $50,000 award.

The Lottery’s announcement did not specify whether the ticket was a Quick Pick or whether the customer selected the numbers personally.

Officials also did not disclose whether the ticket holder had come forward.

For Shoreview Cards & Gifts, the winning ticket brings attention to a local store that sold one of Brooklyn’s major lottery prizes.

Brooklyn Scores Two Big Powerball Wins in One Drawing

The Rockaway Parkway ticket wasn’t the only significant Powerball winner sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing.

The New York Lottery also reported a separate $50,000 winning ticket sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market, located at 868 Utica Avenue.

Together, the two tickets accounted for $100,000 in third-tier Powerball prizes sold in Brooklyn for the November 7 drawing.

Both tickets earned the same prize amount, although they were sold at different neighborhood businesses.

The result adds another noteworthy chapter to recent New York Lottery coverage, which has included substantial Powerball prizes sold at convenience stores and neighborhood retailers.

The Lottery did not identify the purchasers of either Brooklyn ticket.

What Happens to the Winning Powerball Ticket?

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and a separate Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Tickets can win prizes without matching all six numbers, with the third-tier award providing a $50,000 payout for matching four white balls and the Powerball.

The New York Lottery administers prizes for winning tickets purchased within the state.

Anyone holding a ticket purchased at Shoreview Cards & Gifts for the November 7 drawing should check the numbers against the official results and follow the Lottery’s claim instructions.