A morning shooting sent a gunman running through Brooklyn streets. NYPD wants him found.

BROOKLYN, NY – A gunman opened fire on a 27-year-old man in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street, firing several shots before striking the victim in the knee and fleeing on foot. The shooting unfolded outside a building on Dekalb Avenue during the morning hours, prompting an NYPD search for the unidentified attacker.

The incident occurred Thursday, November 5, at approximately 9:30 a.m. in front of 953 Dekalb Avenue, within the NYPD’s 81st Precinct. According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the victim was approached by an unidentified man who suddenly fired multiple rounds in his direction.

Photo: brooklyn gunman unloads multiple shots at man on dekalb avenue, strikes him in knee

One bullet struck the 27-year-old victim in his left knee. The shooter then escaped on foot, heading north on Lewis Avenue toward Willoughby Avenue, leaving investigators searching for his identity and whereabouts.

Brooklyn Gunman Opens Fire During Morning Encounter

The shooting occurred on Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where the victim was standing outside 953 Dekalb Avenue.

Police say an unidentified male approached the victim shortly before unleashing several gunshots.

Although multiple rounds were fired, investigators reported that the victim was struck once in the left knee.

The attacker fled immediately after the shooting, running northbound along Lewis Avenue in the direction of Willoughby Avenue.

Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the attack or whether the victim and gunman knew each other.

Photo: brooklyn gunman unloads multiple shots at man on dekalb avenue, strikes him in knee

Police also have not provided a description of the firearm, identified a possible motive or disclosed whether the shooter made any threats before opening fire.

The NYPD’s public appeal did not include information about the victim’s medical treatment or current condition.

Shooter Escapes Through Bedford-Stuyvesant Streets

The suspect’s escape route has become a key detail in the investigation.

According to detectives, the gunman fled from the Dekalb Avenue location toward Willoughby Avenue, traveling north on Lewis Avenue.

Police have not disclosed whether the individual entered a vehicle, continued running or was seen elsewhere after leaving the immediate area.

The shooting occurred during the morning commute, when residents, workers and other pedestrians may have been traveling through the neighborhood.

Investigators are now seeking information from anyone who witnessed the gunfire or observed the suspect fleeing.

The case is being investigated within Brooklyn’s 81st Precinct, which covers portions of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

No arrest was announced in the NYPD Crime Stoppers notice.

NYPD Asks Public to Help Identify Brooklyn Shooter

Police are asking anyone with information about the November 5 shooting to contact the department’s Crime Stoppers program.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can reach investigators at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information may also be submitted through the official NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.

The investigation remains active, and detectives have not disclosed whether surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts have produced additional leads.

The shooting adds to the list of Brooklyn gun violence investigations involving attacks on city streets.

For the 27-year-old victim, the encounter ended with a gunshot wound to the knee. For investigators, the immediate challenge is identifying the man who fired multiple shots and disappeared into the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the attacker or his movements after the shooting is urged to contact police.