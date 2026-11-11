Brooklyn gunman unloads multiple shots at man on dekalb avenue, strikes him in knee

A morning shooting sent a gunman running through Brooklyn streets. NYPD wants him found.
BROOKLYN, NY – A gunman opened fire on a 27-year-old man in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street, firing several shots before striking the victim in the knee and fleeing on foot. The shooting unfolded outside a building on Dekalb Avenue during the morning hours, prompting an NYPD search for the unidentified attacker.
The incident occurred Thursday, November 5, at approximately 9:30 a.m. in front of 953 Dekalb Avenue, within the NYPD’s 81st Precinct. According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the victim was approached by an unidentified man who suddenly fired multiple rounds in his direction.
One bullet struck the 27-year-old victim in his left knee. The shooter then escaped on foot, heading north on Lewis Avenue toward Willoughby Avenue, leaving investigators searching for his identity and whereabouts.
Brooklyn Gunman Opens Fire During Morning Encounter
The shooting occurred on Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where the victim was standing outside 953 Dekalb Avenue.
Police say an unidentified male approached the victim shortly before unleashing several gunshots.
Although multiple rounds were fired, investigators reported that the victim was struck once in the left knee.
The attacker fled immediately after the shooting, running northbound along Lewis Avenue in the direction of Willoughby Avenue.
Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the attack or whether the victim and gunman knew each other.
Police also have not provided a description of the firearm, identified a possible motive or disclosed whether the shooter made any threats before opening fire.
The NYPD’s public appeal did not include information about the victim’s medical treatment or current condition.
Shooter Escapes Through Bedford-Stuyvesant Streets
The suspect’s escape route has become a key detail in the investigation.
According to detectives, the gunman fled from the Dekalb Avenue location toward Willoughby Avenue, traveling north on Lewis Avenue.
Police have not disclosed whether the individual entered a vehicle, continued running or was seen elsewhere after leaving the immediate area.
The shooting occurred during the morning commute, when residents, workers and other pedestrians may have been traveling through the neighborhood.
Investigators are now seeking information from anyone who witnessed the gunfire or observed the suspect fleeing.
The case is being investigated within Brooklyn’s 81st Precinct, which covers portions of Bedford-Stuyvesant.
For the 27-year-old victim, the encounter ended with a gunshot wound to the knee. For investigators, the immediate challenge is identifying the man who fired multiple shots and disappeared into the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the attacker or his movements after the shooting is urged to contact police.
Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news tha...
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