Brooklyn lottery player lands $50k powerball win

A Brooklyn liquor store sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Monday night’s drawing, bringing another major lottery prize to New York City.

BROOKLYN, NY – Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Brooklyn liquor store has scored a $50,000 prize in Monday night’s drawing. The New York Lottery confirmed Tuesday that Q & H Wine & Liquor on Avenue Z sold one of the game’s third-prize-winning tickets for October 26.

The winning ticket was purchased at Q & H Wine & Liquor, located at 607 Avenue Z in Brooklyn. It matched four white balls and the red Powerball, the combination required to win Powerball’s standard $50,000 third prize.

Brooklyn was one of three New York communities named in the Lottery’s announcement, joining Newburgh and Rochester. Each of the three identified retailers sold a ticket worth $50,000.

Brooklyn Liquor Store Delivers $50,000 Powerball Win

According to the New York Lottery, Q & H Wine & Liquor sold one third-prize-winning ticket for the October 26 Powerball drawing.

The store is located at 607 Avenue Z in southern Brooklyn, where the winning ticket was sold ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

A standard Powerball third prize pays $50,000 before applicable taxes. To win, a ticket must match four of the five white balls drawn along with the red Powerball.

That means the Brooklyn ticket came just one white-ball match short of matching all six numbers required to win the jackpot.

The $50,000 prize was one of several significant Powerball wins recorded across New York for the same drawing.

Two Other New York Communities Score Powerball Prizes

The New York Lottery also identified Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh and Tops Express at 211 North Winton Road in Rochester.

Each business sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

Combined with the Brooklyn ticket, the three named retailers accounted for $150,000 in third-prize winnings.

The Lottery’s announcement referred to four third-prize-winning tickets but listed only three retailer locations. No fourth location was identified in the supplied report.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players select five white balls from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from 1 through 26.

Official results and prize information are available through the New York Lottery.

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