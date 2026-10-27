Brooklyn Lottery Player Scores $50K Powerball Prize at Fort Hamilton Parkway Store

A Brooklyn convenience store sold one of four $50,000 Powerball tickets in New York City for Saturday’s drawing.

BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn lottery player has won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket at a Fort Hamilton Parkway convenience store, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was one of four third-prize winners sold across New York City for the Saturday, October 24, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Kausar & Son, located at 3437 Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. Three other tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased in Manhattan and Sunnyside, bringing the combined value of the four prizes to $200,000.

The New York Lottery announced the winning locations following Saturday’s drawing. The prizes represent third-tier Powerball wins, below the game’s jackpot and second-tier prizes.

Brooklyn Store Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

According to the New York Lottery, Kausar & Son sold one Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the October 24 drawing.

The store is located at 3437 Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn.

A standard $50,000 Powerball third prize is awarded for matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The Lottery did not identify the Brooklyn winner or provide details about when the ticket was purchased.

The announcement also did not specify whether the prize had been claimed.

The winning sale places the Brooklyn retailer among four New York City businesses that sold third-prize Powerball tickets for the same drawing.

Four New York City Tickets Worth $200,000

The other three winning tickets were sold at Players Cafe, 241 Bleecker Street in Manhattan; Rekha Patel Newstand, 505 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan; and Aakar Convenience, 44-22 Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens.

Each ticket was worth $50,000.

Together, the four third-prize tickets accounted for $200,000 in Powerball winnings across three New York City communities.

The Lottery did not indicate that the winners were connected or that the tickets were purchased together.

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

New York Lottery Announces Prize Locations

The New York Lottery regularly identifies retailers where major winning tickets are sold, allowing customers to check their tickets against announced prize locations.

Players can review official drawing results and prize-claiming information through the New York Lottery website.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education across New York during fiscal year 2025–2026.