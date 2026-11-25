Jackson, NJ – Police say surveillance video of an older man in a green jacket helped them solve two overnight break-ins at businesses in a Jackson shopping plaza. Similar burglaries in a neighboring town also helped detectives identify him.

Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River, faces eight charges, including burglary and related offenses, the Jackson Township Police Department said.

Police said the break-ins happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Brooklyn Square Pizza and Chick Chock Grocery, both in Prospect Plaza.

Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River faces eight charges in overnight burglaries at Brooklyn Square Pizza and Chick Chock Grocery in Jackson after surveillance video caught him.

According to police, surveillance footage from the businesses showed an older man wearing a green jacket.

Over the past week, Brick Township police had been investigating break-ins much like the ones in Jackson. Working with Brick Det. Dominick Puccio, Jackson investigators identified the suspect as Oliveri, police said.

What we know so far: A Toms River man faces eight charges in two burglaries in Jackson.

The break-ins hit Brooklyn Square Pizza and Chick Chock Grocery in Prospect Plaza shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Surveillance video showed an older man in a green jacket.

Similar break-ins in Brick helped police identify the suspect. Oliveri was arrested and charged with: Two counts of burglary

Criminal mischief

Theft

Possession of burglary tools He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.

“The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” police said.

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Sources: Jackson Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department