Brooklyn store sells six-figure powerball winner

A lucky Power Play ticket sold at Rong Cheng on Eighth Avenue tripled a standard $50,000 prize in Monday night’s drawing.

BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn lottery player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $150,000 payday thanks to a $1 Power Play upgrade. The winning ticket was sold at Rong Cheng, 5822 Eighth Avenue, for the Monday, October 26, drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The Sunset Park retailer sold a ticket that qualified for Powerball’s third-tier prize, normally worth $50,000. With the 3X Power Play multiplier, the payout increased to $150,000 before applicable taxes.

The New York Lottery announced the six-figure win following Monday’s drawing. The ticket did not hit the Powerball jackpot, but the optional multiplier added $100,000 to its standard prize.

One Extra Dollar Makes a $100,000 Difference

Powerball players can add Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 per play.

The feature increases eligible non-jackpot prizes according to the multiplier drawn.

A standard $50,000 Powerball prize is awarded for matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

For the October 26 Brooklyn ticket, the 3X multiplier increased that amount to $150,000.

The result meant an additional $100,000 in winnings from an upgrade costing just $1.

The prize remains subject to applicable taxes and withholding.

Winning Ticket Sold at Brooklyn’s Rong Cheng

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Rong Cheng, located at 5822 Eighth Avenue in Brooklyn.

The store is in Sunset Park, a neighborhood with a busy commercial corridor along Eighth Avenue.

The Lottery identified Rong Cheng as the retailer responsible for selling the third-prize-winning ticket.

The agency did not provide details about the circumstances of the purchase or announce whether the prize had been claimed.

The ticket’s winning combination qualified for the third prize rather than Powerball’s jackpot or second-tier million-dollar prize.

Powerball Players Can Check Monday’s Results

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

The optional Power Play multiplier can increase most non-jackpot prizes. The second-tier $1 million prize follows a separate Power Play payout rule.

Official results, prize information and claim instructions are available through the New York Lottery.

The Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to New York public schools during fiscal year 2025–2026.