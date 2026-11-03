A verbal dispute turns into a brutal five-on-one robbery in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A 29-year-old man was surrounded, punched and kicked by five men during a violent midnight confrontation in Brooklyn before the attackers stole his wallet and cellphone and fled, according to the NYPD. Police are now hunting the five suspects in connection with the September robbery.

Photo: brooklyn victim punched and kicked by five men in violent robbery

The attack occurred Saturday, September 5, at approximately 12:01 a.m. inside 140 Stewart Avenue, within the NYPD’s 90th Precinct. Investigators said the violence erupted following a verbal dispute between the victim and five unidentified men.

The suspects allegedly began punching the victim with closed fists and kicking him repeatedly in the face and body. After the assault, the group forcibly removed his wallet and cellphone before escaping on foot.

Photo: brooklyn victim punched and kicked by five men in violent robbery

Five Suspects Attack Man Following Verbal Dispute

The confrontation began shortly after midnight at the Stewart Avenue location in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a verbal disagreement escalated into a physical attack involving five unidentified male suspects.

The group allegedly struck the 29-year-old man repeatedly with their fists and kicked him about the face and body.

During the assault, the attackers forcibly took the victim’s wallet and cellphone before fleeing the location.

Photo: brooklyn victim punched and kicked by five men in violent robbery

Police have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether the victim knew any of the suspects before the confrontation.

The department’s public appeal also did not specify the value of the stolen property or provide information about the victim’s injuries and medical treatment.

NYPD Hunts Five Men Wanted in Brooklyn Robbery

The NYPD Crime Stoppers program is seeking information that could help detectives identify the five men allegedly responsible for the attack.

Investigators have not publicly identified the suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the robbery.

The incident is being investigated within the 90th Precinct, which covers Williamsburg and surrounding portions of northern Brooklyn.

Photo: brooklyn victim punched and kicked by five men in violent robbery

Police have not disclosed which direction the suspects fled or whether surveillance footage captured the entire confrontation.

The attack is among the violent robbery investigations in Brooklyn for which detectives have sought public assistance identifying those responsible.

Police Ask Public to Help Identify Attackers

The NYPD is urging anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the September 5 robbery to contact Crime Stoppers.

Photo: brooklyn victim punched and kicked by five men in violent robbery

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.