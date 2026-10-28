Buffalo Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman, Beating Her and Dragging Her Down Stairs

A 31-year-old Buffalo man faces multiple felony charges after police say he held a woman against her will for several days, beat her and dragged her down stairs before calling 911 for her injuries.

Buffalo, NY – A Buffalo man has been arrested after allegedly holding an adult woman captive for several days, assaulting her and dragging her down a flight of stairs during a violent confrontation. Christopher Miranda Figueroa, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation that began when the injured woman sought medical attention.

According to an October 28 news release from the Buffalo Police Department, officers were alerted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by American Medical Response personnel that an assault victim heading to Mercy Hospital wanted to speak with investigators. The woman subsequently reported that a man she knew had held her against her will for several days.

Woman allegedly held captive and beaten for days

Investigators said the victim described a prolonged ordeal involving unlawful confinement and physical violence. Police allege that a verbal confrontation between the woman and a man she knew escalated into an assault.

According to the department, the suspect “beat her and dragged her down the stairs” after the argument became physical. Authorities did not disclose the woman’s age, the location where she was allegedly confined or the extent of her injuries.

Several hours after the reported assault, the suspect called 911 and requested an ambulance to treat the woman’s injuries. The victim was then able to report what had happened to her, leading investigators to identify and arrest Miranda Figueroa later Tuesday.

Police have not disclosed how the woman knew the suspect or what circumstances led to her alleged confinement. The department also did not release information about her condition following treatment.

Suspect faces kidnapping and multiple felony charges

Miranda Figueroa was charged with second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony under New York law. He also faces second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class E felony.

In addition to the felony counts, police charged him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge alleges conduct involving interference with a person’s breathing or blood circulation, although police did not provide further details about that allegation.

The arrest followed the victim’s report to police and the department’s subsequent investigation. Authorities have not released information about Miranda Figueroa’s arraignment, bail status or any future court appearances.

Police investigation leads to arrest after hospital report

The case began when emergency medical personnel notified police that the woman wanted to speak with officers while being transported for treatment. Her account prompted an investigation into allegations of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Police said the suspect was “taken into custody later that day,” following the report and investigative response. The department announced the arrest Wednesday, identifying Miranda Figueroa and the four criminal charges filed against him.