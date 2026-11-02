Bullets Hit Dover Home With 10-Year-Old Inside: Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect After Traffic Stop

Investigators say one of three suspects was picked up during a traffic stop three days after shots shattered a second-story window

DOVER, DE – An 18-year-old man is in custody after a shooting last week that sent bullets into an occupied Dover home and a parked car. The Dover Police Department announced the arrest in the October 27 gunfire on the 500 block of River Road, which left no one hurt.

According to police, detectives identified the man as one of the shooting suspects. He was taken into custody on October 30 during a traffic stop.

Shots Fired on a Tuesday Afternoon

At about 4:22 p.m. on October 27, officers were sent to the 500 block of River Road for a report of shots fired. Police determined the gunfire came from the area of River Road and Sussex Avenue. The bullets struck a second-story window of a nearby residence and a parked vehicle.

A 10-year-old girl was inside the home at the time. She was not injured, and police said no injuries were reported. Officers recovered multiple shell casings during a search of the area.

The suspects were originally described as three Black males, all wearing dark clothing.

Arrest at East Water Street and New Castle Avenue

Detectives identified the 18-year-old as a suspect through their investigation. Officers took him into custody on October 30 during a traffic stop in the area of East Water Street and New Castle Avenue.

He was committed to SCI on a $29,500 cash bond. Police said he is charged with:

Criminal mischief under $1,000 (two counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited

Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited

Reckless endangering first degree

Discharge of a firearm at a vehicle

Why There’s No Name

Police did not release the suspect’s name or photograph. The department cited Delaware’s House Bill 59, which took effect October 21, 2026. Under the law, an adult’s name and photo may be released only when the charge is a felony and disclosure is necessary to protect public safety.

The department said it remains committed to keeping the community informed within those legal limits. Police did not say whether the other two suspects have been identified or arrested. The charges are allegations, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information can contact the Dover Police Department.

For more on Dover public safety and Delaware crime news, stay with Shore News Network. See more shooting coverage and Kent County updates.